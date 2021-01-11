Olivia Rodrigo fans think her drivers license lyrics are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter

By Sam Prance

High School Musical fans think Olivia Rodrigo is singing about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter on her debut single.

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her debut single, 'Drivers License', and fans think it's about her High School Musical co-star.

Olivia Rodrigo might be best known for playing the lead role of Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series but the Disney+ actress is quickly establishing herself as one of the most exciting new names in music. Last Friday (Jan 11), Olivia put out 'Drivers License' and it has already soared to the top of iTunes charts and streaming charts all around the world.

Naturally, fans are analysing the lyrics and people are convinced that they're about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' lyrics about?

'Drivers License' is a moving ballad in which Olivia sings about still being in love with an ex who has since moved on from her to someone else. So far so normal but there has been speculation that Olivia used to date her High School Musical co-star, Joshua Bassett, based on them being so close off-screen, and the lyrics appear to reference him and his new girlfriend.

In the second verse, Olivia sings: "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about". Fans think the blonde girl is Sabrina Carpenter because Joshua and Sabrina have posted TikTok videos together recently and Sabrina (21) is blonde and four years older than Olivia (17).

In the chorus, Olivia then adds: "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street". Given that Joshua is also a singer-songwriter, fans think that this lyric is confirmation 'drivers license' is about Joshua. Fans think this his songs 'Anyone Else' and 'Common Sense' are about Olivia.

me, 23 years old, analyzing the lyrics to driver’s license trying to figure out the love triangle between olivia rodrigo, joshua basset, and sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/zaUwbuixc2 — marie (@bIuemoongirl) January 9, 2021

i’m a whole ass grown 24 year old watching youtube videos to catch up on the disney love triangle btwn olivia rodrigo, joshua bassett, and sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/hSXGoWgapc — 🌻 (@nylesor_) January 8, 2021

Fans also think that Olivia actually uses an old video in which Joshua holds her face in the music video. One fan tweeted: "I’m not saying drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo is about Joshua bassett but drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo is about Joshua bassett because THATS HIM [sic]" alongside two screenshots.

To add the rumours, Joshua has begun teasing his new single 'Lie Lie Lie' and, in the screenshots from the video, he can be seen with a girl in a car using similar aesthetics to Olivia's 'Drivers License' video. The song comes out on Thursday (Jan 14) and fans think that it could be a response to 'Drivers License'.

I’m not saying drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo is about Joshua bassett but drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo is about Joshua bassett because THATS HIM pic.twitter.com/P2gilKE70T — mia (@miarosec_) January 8, 2021

olivia rodrigo: "Driver's License"-



joshua bassett: "Lie" (with a picture of him and another girl in a car)



me: pic.twitter.com/Uc0iOzsaL7 — stan kriesha chu on ig⚜️ (@smileykriesha) January 4, 2021

The tea between olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett is ✨obviously✨ pic.twitter.com/zsOSxc3vGF — ysmel👑💕 (@ysmelrosario1) January 8, 2021

Joshua first began teasing the song on Instagram in 2019 and the lyrics in the original version were: "I know what you say about me / I hope that it makes you happy / Can't seem to get me off your mind / Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth / Told them the lies that you told me / I've had enough of it this time."

As to whether there's any bad blood between Joshua and Olivia right now, it's hard to know. Joshua actually posted Olivia's song on his Instagram stories with the caption "such a great song! congrats @olivia.rodrigo." Olivia hasn't addressed his post but she is currently filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 with Joshua now.

Sabrina Carpenter's ex, Griffin Gluck, has also posted 'Drivers License' on his Instagram stories praising it.

Joshua Bassett: Haha u should totally listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s new song it’s amazing guys lol :) pic.twitter.com/Tf7tykwM1E — Rebekah (@BekahPierce_) January 9, 2021

and now griffin gluck, who is sabrina carpenter’s ex who is now dating joshua bassett, posted olivia rodrigo’s song! i- pic.twitter.com/kssLZkqP1w — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) January 9, 2021

As it stands, Olivia hasn't officially confirmed who 'Drivers License' is about and Joshua hasn't said who 'Lie Lie Lie' is about but we shall keep you posted with any updates.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' lyrics

VERSE 1

I got my driver's license last week

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around

VERSE 2

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?

CHORUS

And I know we weren't perfect

But I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine

How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

VERSE 3

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah

Today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

CHORUS

And I know we weren't perfect

But I've never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can't imagine

How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

BRIDGE

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing

Over all the noise

God, I'm so blue, know we're through

But I still fuckin' love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)

CHORUS

I know we weren't perfect

But I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine

How you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

OUTRO

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street