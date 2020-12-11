High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+ and what will the musical be? Here's everything you need to know.

Disney+ has confirmed that there will be a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 and it's coming out soon.

Ever since Disney+ launched, subscribers have been obsessed with HSMTMTS. Not only is the hit teen show a fresh take on High School Musical (it's about the school where the High School Musical films were filmed putting on a production of High School Musical) but it also has a brilliant cast (Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett etc.).

The season 1 finale aired in January 2020, leaving fans desperate for season 2. With that in mind, here's all the important information we know about HSMTMTS season 2 including the release date, cast, trailer, soundtrack, news and more.

When does High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 come out?

Disney+ were so confident in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series that they renewed it for season 2 in October last year before season 1 even aired. Production on the second season began in February 2020, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the season 2 release date up in the air.

Fans need not worry though. Dinsey+ have since released a special one-off episode titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. It premiered on the hit streaming platform on December 11, 2020 and season 2 is due to follow shortly afterwards in 2021. Fingers crossed that it drops in January.

We imagine that there will be 10 episodes just like in season 1.

Festive mode: On. Here’s your first look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, streaming Dec. 11 on #DisneyPlus! 🎄 #HSMTMTS (1/3) pic.twitter.com/74ID0NRX7a — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 13, 2020

We’re all about coming back for seconds. Enjoy this sneak peek of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/jEpmkO5AIC — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 13, 2020

Who will be in the HSMTMTS season 2 cast?

As it stands, it looks like all our faves from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 1 will return in season 2. So you can expect to see Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Matt Cornett (E.J), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Larry Sapperstein (Big Red), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Renée (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos Rodriguez), Mark St Cyr. (Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) and Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) again.

It's currently unclear how Olivia Rodrigo will feature in the season if Nini accepts her offer to study at a performing arts school, but we don't think she will be leaving the series anytime soon. As for Sofia Wylie's character Gina moving to Salt Lake City, HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle told ET: "It's hard for me to imagine doing season two without Sofia Wylie." In other words, she's almost definitely coming back.

Tim also revealed that "Seb is stepping up as a series regular" so we'll be seeing Joe Serafini in every episode in season 2. He then hinted that "there are new faces and people to meet" in season 2 as well.

What will the musical in HSMTMTS season 2 be?

The musical the cast will take on in season 2 is the beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. Showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly: “The outpouring of love and support for season 1 has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season 2.

He added: "It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”

What will happen in HSMTMS season 2?

Season 2 will likely pick up right where season 1 left off and, as Miss Jenn teased, the students will find out that the spring musical is Beauty and the Beast and we will see the students auditioning for it and rehearsing for it. We will also find out if Nini accepts her offer, if she tells Ricky and how that affects their relationship in the long run.

Elsewhere, we imagine that Kourtney will actually audition for the musical now that we know how great her singing voice is. We'll also see Big Red and Ashlyn's relationship unfold now that they've kissed, and more of Carlos and Seb. Plus, we can't wait to find out what's next for E.J. and Gina.

Whether or not we'll see more spark fly between Ricky and Gina, Tim Federle told ET: "I know we’ve got some Rina stans out there, and I’m hoping this show has five or seven seasons so we’ll see where they all end up." He also said we'll see more of Miss Jenn's "romantic situation".

What songs will be in the HSMTMTS season 2 soundtrack?

This will become clear as soon as we know what the spring musical is at East High in season 2. That being said, there will be a mix of show tunes and original songs in season 2 just like in season 1.

Is there a HSMTMTS season 2 trailer yet?

As is stands, there isn't a trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

What do you want to happen in HSMTMTS season 2?