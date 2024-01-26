Legging Legs meaning: TikTok users call out dangerous new body image term

By Katie Louise Smith

What are Legging Legs? A new body image term has popped up on TikTok and users are calling out the harmful message.

TikTok – and social media at large – is full of potentially harmful body image trends and terms. Now, a new term has emerged on TikTok called "Legging Legs" and people are taking to their timelines to call the whole thing out.

"Legging Legs" is a term used to describe the apparent "perfect" shape legs for wearing leggings. Toned legs and a "thigh gap" are part of the criteria for the "perfect legging legs".

Of course, there is literally no such thing (!) as "perfect legging legs". While it's been bubbling on the platform for a while, the phrase has taken off in a huge way within the past few days. The trend has now been immediately slammed by TikTokers who have pointed out how damaging and harmful the term is, and how it's creating insecurities in people of all ages.

What are Legging Legs on TikTok? The meaning explained

What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, bymuratdeniz/Getty

In one viral video, one TikTok creator wrote: "Being a woman is LITERALLY. IMPOSSIBLE. Cuz what the F are legging legs?! Like if you have legs and leggings, u have leggings legs?! How do new beauty standards keep spawning out of buttfck nowhere?"

Another expressed concern for the children and teenagers on the app who might see the term and develop insecurities about a ridiculous body standard: "People are looking at these videos, and now in our society we have "perfect legging legs". Like, you're a girl, you wear leggings - perfect! You have perfect legging legs! Can we do better please? Because what are we teaching these kids and teens?"

Another video with over 300k likes was posted with the caption: "What are legging legs and why is there a new insecurity on this app every week?"

Responding to the videos, people in the comment section appear to agree with the users calling the term out and criticising those promoting it.

One user shared just how harmful TikTok specifically can be when it comes to body image: "Literally, I never thought anything bad of having hip dips, I didn’t even know it was an insecurity until social media. Specifically TikTok."

Another added: "I can't understand why girl[s] made up new insecurity everyday on this damn app, because of TikTok I found millions new reasons to hate how I look."

Several other people took the time to reassure those reading the comments: "I’m 47 & wasted so much time not wearing something because of things like this. Wear whatever you want!"

Another added: "Note for people who get nervous/anxious about how an outfit looks, majority of people are not paying attention. wear what makes u happy/comfy."

