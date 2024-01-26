Legging Legs meaning: TikTok users call out dangerous new body image term

26 January 2024, 11:34 | Updated: 26 January 2024, 16:04

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

By Katie Louise Smith

What are Legging Legs? A new body image term has popped up on TikTok and users are calling out the harmful message.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TikTok – and social media at large – is full of potentially harmful body image trends and terms. Now, a new term has emerged on TikTok called "Legging Legs" and people are taking to their timelines to call the whole thing out.

"Legging Legs" is a term used to describe the apparent "perfect" shape legs for wearing leggings. Toned legs and a "thigh gap" are part of the criteria for the "perfect legging legs".

Of course, there is literally no such thing (!) as "perfect legging legs". While it's been bubbling on the platform for a while, the phrase has taken off in a huge way within the past few days. The trend has now been immediately slammed by TikTokers who have pointed out how damaging and harmful the term is, and how it's creating insecurities in people of all ages.

What are Legging Legs on TikTok? The meaning explained

What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term
What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, bymuratdeniz/Getty

In one viral video, one TikTok creator wrote: "Being a woman is LITERALLY. IMPOSSIBLE. Cuz what the F are legging legs?! Like if you have legs and leggings, u have leggings legs?! How do new beauty standards keep spawning out of buttfck nowhere?"

Another expressed concern for the children and teenagers on the app who might see the term and develop insecurities about a ridiculous body standard: "People are looking at these videos, and now in our society we have "perfect legging legs". Like, you're a girl, you wear leggings - perfect! You have perfect legging legs! Can we do better please? Because what are we teaching these kids and teens?"

Another video with over 300k likes was posted with the caption: "What are legging legs and why is there a new insecurity on this app every week?"

Responding to the videos, people in the comment section appear to agree with the users calling the term out and criticising those promoting it.

One user shared just how harmful TikTok specifically can be when it comes to body image: "Literally, I never thought anything bad of having hip dips, I didn’t even know it was an insecurity until social media. Specifically TikTok."

Another added: "I can't understand why girl[s] made up new insecurity everyday on this damn app, because of TikTok I found millions new reasons to hate how I look."

Several other people took the time to reassure those reading the comments: "I’m 47 & wasted so much time not wearing something because of things like this. Wear whatever you want!"

Another added: "Note for people who get nervous/anxious about how an outfit looks, majority of people are not paying attention. wear what makes u happy/comfy."

Read more TikTok news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Why are YouTubers quitting YouTube?

The real reason YouTubers are quitting | Scroll Deep

Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist"

Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist" in viral video

Tunnel girl TikTok

A deep dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl | Scroll Deep

TikTok

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Scroll Deep

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard? | Scroll Deep

Trending on PopBuzz

Barbie Oscars Snub - Scroll Deep

The real reason Barbie was snubbed by the Oscars | Scroll Deep

News

Queer Eye's Bobby Brown explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk explains why he fell out with Tan France and left the show

News

Austin Butler and Callum Turner reveal which movies make them cry | PopBuzz Meets

Austin Butler and Callum Turner react to Barry Keoghan's viral red carpet outfit | PopBuzz Meets

News

Swifties think Travis Kelce addressed "disrespectful" comments about Taylor after Bills game

Travis Kelce calls out "disrespectful" comments after Taylor Swift attends football game

Taylor Swift

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News