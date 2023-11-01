TikTok Ghostface mask trend explained: The spicy BookTok trend meaning

By Katie Louise Smith

"POV: You saw that one Ghostface video and immediately text your husband."

If you've seen countless videos of people asking their partners to buy Ghostface masks on your TikTok FYP recently, you can thank the spicy corner of 'BookTok' for that particular trend.

Over the past few weeks, and in the build up to Halloween, TikTokers who are part of the 'BookTok' community have been sharing their partner's reactions after texting them to bring home the iconic Scream killer mask for an unspecified reason.

As a result, the viral videos have prompted thousands to pop up in the comments asking what the hell is going on. Well, the trend, as you've probably guessed based on the videos themselves, is all to do with couples spicing up what happens in the bedroom.

Here's how the whole thing became a trend...

What does the Ghostface mask trend mean on TikTok?

Ghostface mask trend goes viral on TikTok thanks to BookTok. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @elitereading via TikTok, Dimension Films

BookTok, in case you're not familiar, is a huge part of TikTok where users share their favourite reads with others. One particular side of BookTok features several creators who recommend erotica novels, a.k.a. spicy romance books.

The trends of "masks" and "mask kinks" have been a popular talking point with BookTok fans, with countless videos popping up of recommended books and cosplayers, and now it seems to be taking off with Ghostface at the front and centre.

One video, shared by @annaleegrace15, has had over 6.4 million views, and features the caption: "POV: You saw that one ghostface video and immediately text your husband."

The video being referred to appears to be from a user named Laura (@elitereading), who posted a video of her husband doing the infamous BookTok door frame lean while wearing the Ghostface mask.

Since then, countless other users have tried texting their own partners asking them to bring home a Ghostface mask so they can role-play and try out the trend for themselves.

Of course, the trend is not for everyone – and that's fine! Some people who have never encountered the spicy BookTok side of TikTok seem to think that the trend is a bit too TMI.

But others are clearly loving it, and love watching the responses people are getting from their partners who either have no idea what's going on, or are figuring in real time exactly what's going on.

So, if you start seeing an alarming amount of Ghostface thirst edits on your FYP this Halloween (and not just the usual Billy Loomis ones)... now you know why. BookTok strikes again!

