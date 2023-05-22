TikTok Wrapped 2023: How to find your Wrapped for TikTok stats

By Katie Louise Smith

How to find your Wrapped for TikTok stats, including how many videos you've watched and how many videos you've liked.

Ever wanted to see how long you've spent watching TikTok videos throughout the year? Well, Wrapped For TikTok is here to give you the lowdown on your TikTok activity and habits. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, it reveals how many videos you've liked, watched and shared on the app and more.

This particular version of TikTok Wrapped that's currently going viral is not an official TikTok feature. TikTok does, however, have its own end-of-year feature called 'Year on TikTok' that shows how many videos you posted, what effects you used, your top comments and your most viewed video.

If you want to find your 'Wrapped For TikTok' stats, you'll need to visit wrapped.vantezzen.io and follow the step-by-step guide.

How to find your TikTok Wrapped 2023

Here's where to find your TikTok Wrapped. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, wrapped.vantezzen.io

How to find your Wrapped For TikTok stats:

To get your stats, users will need to visit wrapped.vantezzen.io and tap the 'Open TikTok and request my data export' button. This could take quite a few days to come through, depending on how much data you have on TikTok.

Once you've downloaded your data from the download tab on the same page, you need to upload the file to the website and wait for your results.

The feature will then reveal a whole host of insights about your TikTok activity including the following:

How many videos you've watched

How many 'watch sessions' you've had

How many minutes on average you spend on TikTok

The longest session you've ever spent on TikTok

The day you use TikTok the most

The amount of comments you wrote and the emoji you use the most

How many videos you've 'liked'

How many videos you've shared

The first video you liked within the range of the data

The first video you shared within the range of the data

The feature also reveals your 'TikTok persona', which reveals what type of TikTok user you are.

Wrapped For TikTok: How to find your TikTok insights. Picture: Wrapped for TikTok via wrapped.vantezzen.io

Is Wrapped for TikTok safe to use?

Similar to the viral AI filters that have been doing the rounds, people are expressing their concern about using the 'Wrapped for TikTok' feature and uploading their TikTok data.

On TikTok, the app states that your contact info (email address and phone number) may be included in the data you download from the app.

In terms of security, the 'Wrapped for TikTok' website reads: "Your exported data does not include login credentials or any other sensitive information." On the site's FAQ page, it adds: "Wrapped for TikTok is safe and privacy-centered [...] Your TikTok data is only used in your browser and never uploaded to any server. We will not store or process your data on our server in any way." To add to the transparency of the site, the full source code is publicly available to look at too.

'Wrapped for TikTok' is not an official TikTok feature – it was created by web developer Bennett Hollstein. So if you're unsure about using the site, wait for TikTok's own 'Year on TikTok' to come through at the end of the year.

