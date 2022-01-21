What is the moon phase on my birthday? The TikTok trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

People on TikTok are calculating the moon phase on their birthday and apparently it says a lot about your personal characteristics…

Have you ever wondered why you are the way you are? Well, the answers could lie within the moon. People on TikTok are calculating the moon phase on their birthdays and the results are leaving some users shook.

If you know anything about astrology then you'll know that our connection to the moon is pretty powerful. Astrologists believe that our lives our influenced by the moon's position and phase.

The moon has eight consecutive phases which represent a different point in the moon's orbit around Earth: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter and Waning Crescent.

Each phase has a different effect on our emotions or personality, so if you were born during a particular moon phase you're going to have certain characteristics.

The 'moon phase' TikTok trend explained

People on TikTok are calculating their moon phases. Picture: @gabriella_dg via TikTok, @jillianmendez via TikTok

The moon influences our lives daily but the particular moon phase you were born on says a lot about you. Like our zodiac signs, our birthday moon phase dictate our destines, emotions and personalities.

People on TikTok have been using moon phase calculators to determine certain characteristics. You can find out the moon phase on your birthday using a simple moon phase calculator online like on yourmoonphase.com. All you need to do is enter your date of birth and then you'll be given your results.

For example, if you were born on January 1 in 2022 you were born during the Waning Crescent moon phase. That means you're likely to be extremely imaginative, creative, intuitive and perhaps even psychic.

TikTok users have now made it a whole trend and are seeing if their moon phase matches with their partners.

