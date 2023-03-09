Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Scream 7? All the Scream 7 release date, cast, trailers, info and news about the movie you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Do you like scary movies? Scream 6 may have only just come out but fans already want to know if there will be a Scream 7.

Following the critical and commercial success of Scream 5 in 2022, Scream has returned once again and, just like Scream 5, Scream 6 has debuted to rave reviews. Not only does it further develop the story arcs of surviving sisters Sam and Tara, but it also brings back Gale and Kirby, amps up the gore and scares, and provides fans with all the twists and turns they crave.

READ MORE: Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay

Will there be a Scream 7 though? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the iconic franchise, including the cast, the release date, plot details, news, trailers and whether Neve Campbell will return as Sidney after skipping Scream 6.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be major Scream VI spoilers added to this article. If you haven't seen the film yet, bookmark this page and come back once you've seen it!

When does Scream 7 come out?

Scream 7: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the next Scream movie. Picture: Paramount / FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo, Paramount / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Is there gonna be a Scream 7?

Discussing if there will be a Scream 7 at the Scream 6 premiere, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed that they want to make a seventh film. Matt told Deadline: "We hope. We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives." Tyler Gillett then added: "We’re so happy it’s back."

As it stands, Paramount are yet to officially announce Scream 7. That being said, ScreenGeek have reported that the movie is already in the works. The site claims: "We’ve received news from our sources that a follow-up to Scream VI has been officially greenlit. The tentatively-titled Scream 7 is being prepped to shoot this year."

When is the Scream 7 release date?

Given that Paramount are still yet to confirm whether or not Scream 7 is happening, there is no official Scream 7 release date at the moment. However, based on the gap between Scream (2022) and Scream VI, it seems likely that there will be a quick turn around on Scream 7 as well.

Scream (2022) came out in January 2022 and Scream VI came out in March 2023, so Scream 7 could come out as soon as May 2024. It's also possible they could save it for a Halloween 2023 release.

According to ScreenGeek, a source has teased: "The studio hopes to have [Scream 7] shot and released as quickly as its predecessor."

What will Scream 7 be called?

The first four Scream movies were all named with their corresponding number: Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4. The fifth film that officially rebooted the franchise in 2022 then changed things up by being called Scream just like the original. Meanwhile, Scream 6 has used roman numerals and is called Scream VI.

With that in mind, our bet is that Scream 7 will be called Scream 7 or Scream VII. We'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Will there be a Scream 7? Here's what the cast have said. Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the Scream 7 cast?

This will all depend on where Scream 7 is set but our guess is that most of the surviving Scream 6 cast will return for more in Scream 7. To allow fans to watch Scream VI without any spoilers, we're going to wait to fully update this answer until after opening weekend. Bookmark this page and we'll update it with more information next week.

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 7?

Before Scream 6 was announced, Neve Campbell said that she would love to return for a sixth movie. She told ScreenRant: "We, of course, would all love to be a part of it." However, after appearing in all five of the first five Scream films as Sidney Prescott, Neve ultimately decided not to star in Scream 6 over a pay dispute.

In a statement to Variety, Neve explained: "Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

As it stands, Neve is yet to reveal whether or not she'd be open to returning for Scream 7 or future instalments of the franchise. We'll update you if she does.

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 7? Picture: Alamy

What will happen in Scream 7?

There's no word on a Scream 7 plot just yet. Also, given that every Scream film makes sure to keep its scripts highly under wraps, we doubt that we'll know much about it, until it's a) confirmed and b) released. Scream VI picks up shortly after Scream (2022) ends so it's possible that Scream 7 will take place soon after the events of Scream VI.

Where will Scream 7 be set?

As it stands, Scream has been set in a wide variety of locations. Scream, Scream 4 and Scream (2022) were each set in Woodsboro, Scream 2 was set at Windsor College, a fictional university in Ohio, Scream 3 was set in Hollywood in Los Angeles and Scream 6 was set in New York City.

Back to Woodsboro? Hollywood again? New York round 2? Scream 7 could be set anywhere.

Is there a Scream 7 trailer?

No. We doubt there'll be a Scream 7 trailer for quite some time but we'll keep you posted with any updates.