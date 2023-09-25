TikTok October 1st meaning: The viral trend explained

25 September 2023, 16:28

Sofia Richie brings back the side part in new TikTok video

By Katie Louise Smith

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? Here's how a Girl In Red song inspired a 'relationship' video trend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TikTok users are currently gearing up for October 1st on the app, but does the date actually mean? And what is the trend linked to it? Well, if you're single and feeling bitter about it, this one might not be one for you...

Over the past few years, TikTokers have been known to make specific dates go viral for random reasons. More often than not, the comment sections on those videos will then end up being full of people wondering what the hell is going on. Now, October 1st is the latest date to start trending.

The October 1st trend is not actually new, but it's popped up again in 2023 and it's causing confusion...again. Here's everything you need to know about the relationship trend, and how it all revolves around Girl In Red's song 'we fell in love in October'.

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? What happens on October 1st?

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained
What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Bychykhin_Olexandr via Getty

The song used in all of the videos about October 1st is Girl In Red's 'we fell in love in october'. The track is about falling in love and being in a relationship with another girl.

The lyrics that often pop up in the videos include, "You look so pretty and I love this view / We fell in love in October / That's why, I love fall," and "My girl, my girl, my girl / You will be my girl".

The trend has become popular within the WLW community, but men in relationships with women have also posted tributes to their girlfriends on October 1st using the sound too.

It's not only for people in relationships either... Most of the videos under the 'October 1st' are single people just wishing that they'll be in a relationship so they can be posted by someone in time for October 1st.

"Oh to get posted to this on October 1st," reads the caption on one viral video with over 1 million views.

So, there you have it. So now the question is: Will you be getting posted/posting your girlfriend on October 1st? Or will you sitting at home, alone, scrolling through all the October 1st TikToks in the dark?

Read more TikTok news here:

WATCH: Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track

Ashnikko Breaks Down 'Weedkiller' Track By Track | Making The Album

Latest Viral News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes go viral after appearing at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes go viral after Chiefs game appearance

Taylor Swift

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

MrBeast and Jacksepticeye have quashed their beef following lie detector test drama

MrBeast responds after JackSepticEye claimed he ‘ruined YouTube’

YouTubers

Timothée Chalamet called out for smoking at Beyoncé's tour with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet called out for smoking at Beyoncé's tour with Kylie Jenner

Celeb

Here's where to find your TikTok Wrapped

TikTok Wrapped 2023: How to find your Wrapped for TikTok stats

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

When does After Everything come out on Netflix? Here's all the release dates

When does After Everything come out on Netflix? Here's the streaming release dates

News

Who is Lili Melgar? Shakira drags Gerard Piqué in El Jefe lyrics - English translation

Who is Lili Melgar? The savage meaning behind Shakira's El Jefe lyrics explained

News

Kim Kardashian's acting on American Horror Story has left fans gagged

Kim Kardashian earns huge praise for her acting on American Horror Story

American Horror Story

Sex Education ending: Do Otis and Maeve end up together?

Do Otis and Maeve end up together in Sex Education? Season 4 ending explained

Sex Education

This is why 'Sex Education' looks like it's set in the '80s

What year is 'Sex Education' set in? There's a reason why the Netflix show has that '80s vibe

Sex Education