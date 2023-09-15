Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track | Making The Album

By Sam Prance

Ashnikko reveals the inspirations behind every song on Weedkiller on PopBuzz's Making The Album podcast.

Demidevils assemble! Ashnikko is Making The Album's next guest and she's breaking down every single song on Weedkiller.

To keep you up to speed, Making The Album is a PopBuzz podcast and video series in which we take you, the fans, inside the recording process of your favourite records.

In episode 1, Sam Prance (that's me - hiya) interviewed Niall Horan about The Show. In episode 2, Ashnikko reveals all about her incredible debut album Weedkiller.

From what led them to work with Ethel Cain on 'Dying Star' to the queer heartbreak that led them to write 'Miss Nectarine', Ashnikko does hold back. This is your VIP all-access pass into how Weedkiller was made and what inspired all the lyrics.

Making The Album: Ashnikko breaks down every song on Weedkiller. Picture: PopBuzz

In the podcast, Ashnikko discusses her vision for Weedkiller and reveals she was inspired by Hanz Simmer's score for Dune

Ashnikko created the project with their longterm collaborator and executive producer Slinger. When they started work on the project together, Ashnikko told him: "We have to approach this album like Hanz Simmer. We have to approach it like we're composing a score." One listen to Weedkiller and it's clear that Ashnikko and Slinger have created their own universe.

As for the album's themes, Ashnikko says: "There's a lot on this album, I think that I kind of allowed myself to be ugly and grotesque and feeling like power in that. That I'm more than what I look like, that I'm more than how fuckable I can be."

Elsewhere, Ashnikko gets candid about her mum's reaction to her more explicit lyrics. Talking about 'Don't Look At It', they let slip: "I played this song for my mother and I could see her thoughts. I could see where she was spiralling. She was like, 'How did we get here? How's my child come to this point in their life?'"

She then quips: "And I feel good about it. I think ultimately she likes the song. The ['I want to be titty smothered'] line that was a shock for her but I hope other people enjoy it."

Watch and listen to the episode in full to find out all what else Ashnikko reveals about Weedkiller.

