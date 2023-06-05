Making The Album: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast

Watch the Making The Album trailer

By Sam Prance

Niall Horan will be revealing the inspirations behind every song on his new album on PopBuzz's brand new podcast series Making The Album.

Hello, lovers! PopBuzz are officially launching a new podcast called Making The Album and Niall Horan is our very first guest.

We all have albums we can’t live without, but have you ever wondered how they were created? How a project goes from an idea in an artist’s head, to a complete body of work that becomes the soundtrack to your life? Where does their inspiration come from, and who are the songs actually about?

Making The Album is a brand new podcast and video series in which we take you, the fans, inside the recording process of your favourite records. In episode 1 of Making The Album, Sam Prance (that's me - hi) will be chatting to Niall Horan about his brilliant third album The Show.

Watch the trailer for Making The Album at the top of this page and find out everything you need to know about it below.

How to watch and listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album podcast episode. Picture: PopBuzz

In the debut episode of Making The Album, Niall will be breaking down his new album track by track and explaining exactly what each song means to him. From the real life couple who inspired 'Never Grow Up' to the true story behind 'You Could Start a Cult', Niall reveals all.

If that weren't enough, I’ll also be speaking to some of the key producers and writers involved in the project to give you the full behind the scenes experience. There'll also be some input from of Niall's biggest fans.

Think of Making The Album as the definitive liner notes of your new favourite record.

How do I listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album episode?

Niall Horan is the very first guess of Making The Album. Picture: Capitol Records

Episode 1 of Making The Album drops exclusively on Global Player this Friday (Jun 9th). Download the free Global Player app and subscribe to Making The Album via this link to hear the episode as soon as it drops.

You can also see Niall's Making The Album interview on the PopBuzz YouTube channel next Monday (Jun 12th) and the episode will be available on all platforms next Friday (Jun 16th).

JUN 9th - Listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album episode on Global Player

JUN 12th - Watch Niall Horan's Making The Album interview on YouTube

JUN 16th - Listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album episode on all platforms

