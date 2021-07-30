The 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend is going viral on TikTok

30 July 2021, 17:27

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The! Vers! a! Til! Ity!

It's about time we saw a new viral TikTok challenge and this one is putting the spotlight on the versatility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, we've seen the Starburst kissing challenge go viral on the platform but now it's time for something fresh: Meet the 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend. This new challenge has TikTokers embracing both their feminine and masculine identities and, honestly, it will blow your mind.

Want to try it out for yourself? Well, it's simple yet effective. First, the videos begin with the TikToker being asked if they're into more feminine or masculine people. The person then tells them they're only into masc or femme people. The TikToker then transforms from femme to more traditionally masc or vice versa.

READ MORE: What is the d-slur on TikTok? The offensive meaning explained

The 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend is going viral on TikTok
The 'Masc vs. Femme' versatility trend is going viral on TikTok. Picture: @hharttea via TikTok

That usually results in the makeup, dresses and heels coming up and making way for trainers, blazers and eyebrow slits. Long, curled locks are even swapped for top knots and buzz cuts. The videos typically finish with the TikToker hitting their most seductive pose. But be warned, you may sweat a little

It's not known who kicked off the whole trend, but it's proving popular on Twitter, TikTok and beyond.

What is the 'I Wanna See Some Ass' song?

You're probably wondering what song is used in all the 'Masc vs. Femme' videos, right? Well, they're all set to Jack Harlow's track 'I WANNA SEE SOME ASS (feat. JetsonMade)'. The song was released in 2020 but thanks to this new trend it's really picking up steam.

Latest Viral News

What is the d-slur on TikTok?

What is the d-slur on TikTok? The offensive meaning explained
Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is

Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is

News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
All the memes about Toby and Kaz.

16 memes about Love Island's Toby and Kaz argument that will make you scream
Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok

Marvel lookalikes are taking over TikTok and they're alarmingly convincing

Trending on PopBuzz

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailer

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Outer Banks

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever lyrics: Are they about Brandon "Q" Adams?

Billie Eilish fans think she drags Brandon "Q" Adams in Happier Than Ever lyrics

Billie Eilish

Outer Banks season 2 ending explained: What happened?

Outer Banks season 2 ending explained: How the shock twist sets up season 3

Outer Banks

Finneas O'Connell

Finneas O'Connell: 18 facts about Billie Eilish's brother you probably never knew

Features

Who is Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks?

Who is Limbrey in Outer Banks season 2? Her storyline and history explained

Outer Banks

High School Musical: The Series season 3: What will the musical be?

What will the High School Musical: The Series season 3 musical be?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series