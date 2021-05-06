Who is Candice on TikTok? The "Candice Died Today" joke goes viral

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what the "Candice Who?" joke on TikTok actually means, including the NSFW punchline.

TikTok is back at it again with the viral challenges and the latest one has got us all asking "Candace Who?"

The "Candice Died Today" joke (also known as the "Who's Candice?" meme or the #CandiceChallenge) has been sweeping across TikTok over the past few days but most people haven't quite understood what the joke actually means.

Thanks to the way the Candice videos are edited, the punchline to the joke is not actually revealed which has left millions of people scrambling through the comment sections trying to understand what the f*ck is actually going on.

Here's everything you need to know about a) who Candice is, b) if she's actually dead, and c) the actual punchline of the joke.

Who is Candice on TikTok?

First of all, the meme is not about someone called Candice/Candace who has actually died. Nor is it about anyone in particular called Candice/Candace. The name Candice is used as a set up for the joke.

Someone will pop up in either a live-stream or in real life and tell the other person that something has happened to "Candice".

"Did you hear Candice died today?", "Did you hear what happened to Candice?" and "Can we go over to Candice's house?", for example, are all popular questions that appear in the meme. The other person will then say, "Candice Who?" or "Who's Candice?"

The meme will then cut off before the punchline, with users turning their videos to black and white showing the reactions of people who either have no idea what's going on, or have just realised the trap they've fallen into.

What does "Candice Who?" mean on TikTok?

Because no one seems to be posting the punchline within their videos, people are now wondering what the hell "Candice Who?" actually means.

The challenge is similar to a knock-knock joke where the punch line is a play on words, although it's a bit more on the NSFW side of things.

After someone replies to the initial question saying "Candice Who?", the punchline is actually: "Can dis dick fit in your mouth?"

AND THERE YOU HAVE IT.

