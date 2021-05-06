Who is Candice on TikTok? The "Candice Died Today" joke goes viral

6 May 2021, 12:26

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what the "Candice Who?" joke on TikTok actually means, including the NSFW punchline.

TikTok is back at it again with the viral challenges and the latest one has got us all asking "Candace Who?"

The "Candice Died Today" joke (also known as the "Who's Candice?" meme or the #CandiceChallenge) has been sweeping across TikTok over the past few days but most people haven't quite understood what the joke actually means.

Thanks to the way the Candice videos are edited, the punchline to the joke is not actually revealed which has left millions of people scrambling through the comment sections trying to understand what the f*ck is actually going on.

Here's everything you need to know about a) who Candice is, b) if she's actually dead, and c) the actual punchline of the joke.

Who is Candice on TikTok?

First of all, the meme is not about someone called Candice/Candace who has actually died. Nor is it about anyone in particular called Candice/Candace. The name Candice is used as a set up for the joke.

Someone will pop up in either a live-stream or in real life and tell the other person that something has happened to "Candice".

"Did you hear Candice died today?", "Did you hear what happened to Candice?" and "Can we go over to Candice's house?", for example, are all popular questions that appear in the meme. The other person will then say, "Candice Who?" or "Who's Candice?"

The meme will then cut off before the punchline, with users turning their videos to black and white showing the reactions of people who either have no idea what's going on, or have just realised the trap they've fallen into.

What does "Candice Who?" mean on TikTok?

Because no one seems to be posting the punchline within their videos, people are now wondering what the hell "Candice Who?" actually means.

The challenge is similar to a knock-knock joke where the punch line is a play on words, although it's a bit more on the NSFW side of things.

After someone replies to the initial question saying "Candice Who?", the punchline is actually: "Can dis dick fit in your mouth?"

AND THERE YOU HAVE IT.

READ MORE: Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Latest Viral News

Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy

Lil Huddy: 15 facts about TikTok's Chase Hudson you need to know
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio: 23 facts about the TikTok star you need to know
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

The Tamisha Iman and Monét X Change drama explained

The Tamisha Iman and Monét X Change drama has spawned some hilarious memes

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Drag Race Down Under Jojo Zaho

Jojo Zaho reveals who's the shadiest queen on Drag Race Down Under | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Do I like them or am I just bored?

QUIZ: Do I like them or am I just bored?

Quizzes

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4: Eleven and Papa return in new teaser trailer

Stranger Things 4 new teaser trailer confirms return of Dr Brenner

Stranger Things

Does Billie Eilish have a secret tattoo?

Billie Eilish fans think they've spotted a new secret tattoo in her Vogue shoot

Billie Eilish

Why did Yolanda Saldívar kill Selena? The true story behind Selena: The Series

Why did Yolanda kill Selena? The true story behind Selena: The Series explained

News