The 'Show Us Your Name In Urban Dictionary' sticker trend has gone viral and the results are hilarious

23 November 2021, 11:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The internet is currently obsessed with the 'Show Us Your Name In Urban Dictionary' sticker on Instagram. Here's what the name trend means.

Shakespeare famously asked, "What's in a name?" and he would have saved himself a lot of time if he had simply logged into Urban Dictionary.

You've probably noticed that Urban Dictionary's definitions of names is currently a trending topic on social media. People have just discovered that Urban Dictionary doesn't only just have definitions of all the latest slang terms but it also has the meaning behind every name you can imagine.

Similar to the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker that went viral in October, the trend kicked off thanks to the 'Show Us Your Name In Urban Dictionary' sticker on Instagram, which asks users to post a photo of their name definition on their Instagram Stories.

The Urban Dictionary name meaning trend explained 

Tom Holland.
Tom Holland. Picture: Alamy, Urban Dictionary

So you might think the name "Olivia" is just the Latin name for "olive tree" but according to Urban Dictionary: "Olivia has a beautiful personality. You can listen to her talk all day long. She has eyes unlike any other, and it is a common fact that she has gorgeous, curly hair. She's super attractive. She is also very smart and hardworking. She is nice, respectful, and has a genuine concern for everyone and everything. She's a keeper."

To see what your name means, all you have to do is head to the Urban Dictionary website and search for your name. You'll then be presented with an in-depth and (sometimes) accurate description of your character. Then, share to your Instagram Stories with the relevant sticker or to any other social media platform.

Now, it's important to remember that Urban Dictionary is a crowdsourced website and users can submit definitions. So if someone has been hurt by a Daniel or Lucy in the past, chances are your definition is going to be offensive.

That hasn't stopped people searching their names and sharing the definitions, though.

Is your Urban Dictionary name definition accurate? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

