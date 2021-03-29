What is White Boy Summer? All the memes about Chet Hanks' video

By Jazmin Duribe

All the memes and the meaning behind Chet Hanks' White Boy Summer movement.

Chet Hanks is trending again thanks to his declaration that this summer is officially being called "White Boy Summer".

Now you may recognise Chet as the son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, or the guy that consistently murders Jamaican patios. Well, on Saturday (Mar 27) Chet announced his bright idea to kick off summer 2021 on Instagram. "Okay guys, look I just wanted to tap in really quick. I just got this feeling, man, that this summer is about to be a White Boy Summer, you know? Take it how you want," he explained.

He then clarified: "I'm not talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR type white. I'm talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, because I am."

Right…

But what exactly is White Boy Summer? Here's the meaning explained.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2021 (so far)

What is White Boy Summer? Picture: @chethanx via Instagram, Amanda Edwards/WireImage

What is White Boy Summer? What are the White Boy Summer rules?

White Boy Summer appears to be pretty much the same as Hot Girl Summer. A time for white men to dress well and live life to the fullest.

In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion brought us the Hot Girl Summer movement, which encouraged women to live their best lives without the approval of men. This was followed by City Boy Summer, which is basically the same, and involves living it up and partying.

So, now you know what White Boy Summer is (well, kind of) what does it entail, you ask? Well, there's actually a growing list of rules made by Chet Hanks himself.

On Instagram Stories, Chet defined the White Boy Summer "rules and regulations" and there are a lot of them. "Rule number one to all my white boys out there no plaid shirts, you can't be looking like a picnic table out here," he explained.

"You know what I'm talking about leave that shit at home to the vineyard vines and Ralph Lauren. Leave that shit at home. Put on a black tee, or white tee, keep it simple."

The second rule, according to Chet is no Sperry Top-Siders (a brand of boat or deck shoe): "Get yourself some Vans, some Chucks, or some Jordans." Calling women "smoke shows" and wearing salmon pink is also prohibited. He added: "Bottom line is gentlemen, it's time for us to evolve."

In another clip he added more rules, insisting flip flops, especially Gucci, are allowed but not flip flops with bottle openers. Sadly, Birkenstocks are out. He also specified that white men should be drinking name-branded alcohol, like Bud Light, and definitely no unbranded vodka or tequila. Apparently there's White Boy Summer merch coming too…

As to be expected, the internet is losing it over Chet once again. It's hard to believe he's not actually a comedian.

Here's all the memes and reactions to White Boy Summer.

putting this on my vision board for white boy summer pic.twitter.com/lrsblaQhSf — harøId in paris (@gaysex420) March 29, 2021

HEARD IT WAS A WHITE BOY SUMMER pic.twitter.com/DNWxI1nPL3 — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) March 28, 2021

White boy summer 🔥💯😎 pic.twitter.com/80wyGvM0cJ — unoffical cia operator (@DylanTop5) March 28, 2021

Begun, the white boy summer has pic.twitter.com/lY6S0qZL3c — XCR (@high_lethality) March 27, 2021

“white boy summer” was an early rejected name for the great gatsby — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) March 28, 2021

wow martin scorsese’s already kicking off white boy summer 😳 pic.twitter.com/iFi6aEyXLV — girlgenius. (@SlimJosa) March 28, 2021

"white boy summer gonna be movie 😈🔥" pic.twitter.com/mXRTA3W75V — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) March 27, 2021

On my way to white boy summer! pic.twitter.com/AIvCqAMptU — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) March 28, 2021

oh, it's white boy summer, it's fucking hilarious right ? pic.twitter.com/0cLwGZu1XB — kiwi (not dead) 🎱👽💫 (@kiwehhh) March 28, 2021

the founding fathers of white boy summer pic.twitter.com/CEKGRvKbyH — Alex (@spicycasserole) March 28, 2021

white boy summer pic.twitter.com/fczV1dDfem — mr. toad’s wild bride (@annaswnsn) March 28, 2021

“It’s about to be a white boy summer” pic.twitter.com/koyJaabhpM — Mohanad (@MohanadElshieky) March 28, 2021

white boy summer starter pack pic.twitter.com/LsqsIjlltO — gig economy chemtrail pilot (@uncledoomer) March 27, 2021

The internet never fails.