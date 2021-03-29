What is White Boy Summer? All the memes about Chet Hanks' video

29 March 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 13:24

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

All the memes and the meaning behind Chet Hanks' White Boy Summer movement.

Chet Hanks is trending again thanks to his declaration that this summer is officially being called "White Boy Summer".

Now you may recognise Chet as the son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, or the guy that consistently murders Jamaican patios. Well, on Saturday (Mar 27) Chet announced his bright idea to kick off summer 2021 on Instagram. "Okay guys, look I just wanted to tap in really quick. I just got this feeling, man, that this summer is about to be a White Boy Summer, you know? Take it how you want," he explained.

He then clarified: "I'm not talking about Trump, you know, NASCAR type white. I'm talking about me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, because I am."

Right…

But what exactly is White Boy Summer? Here's the meaning explained.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2021 (so far)

What is White Boy Summer?
What is White Boy Summer? Picture: @chethanx via Instagram, Amanda Edwards/WireImage

What is White Boy Summer? What are the White Boy Summer rules?

White Boy Summer appears to be pretty much the same as Hot Girl Summer. A time for white men to dress well and live life to the fullest.

In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion brought us the Hot Girl Summer movement, which encouraged women to live their best lives without the approval of men. This was followed by City Boy Summer, which is basically the same, and involves living it up and partying.

So, now you know what White Boy Summer is (well, kind of) what does it entail, you ask? Well, there's actually a growing list of rules made by Chet Hanks himself.

On Instagram Stories, Chet defined the White Boy Summer "rules and regulations" and there are a lot of them. "Rule number one to all my white boys out there no plaid shirts, you can't be looking like a picnic table out here," he explained.

"You know what I'm talking about leave that shit at home to the vineyard vines and Ralph Lauren. Leave that shit at home. Put on a black tee, or white tee, keep it simple."

The second rule, according to Chet is no Sperry Top-Siders (a brand of boat or deck shoe): "Get yourself some Vans, some Chucks, or some Jordans." Calling women "smoke shows" and wearing salmon pink is also prohibited. He added: "Bottom line is gentlemen, it's time for us to evolve."

In another clip he added more rules, insisting flip flops, especially Gucci, are allowed but not flip flops with bottle openers. Sadly, Birkenstocks are out. He also specified that white men should be drinking name-branded alcohol, like Bud Light, and definitely no unbranded vodka or tequila. Apparently there's White Boy Summer merch coming too…

As to be expected, the internet is losing it over Chet once again. It's hard to believe he's not actually a comedian.

Here's all the memes and reactions to White Boy Summer.

The internet never fails.

Latest Viral News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 25 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the memes are out of control
The mystery behind the único sobreviviente account explained

The Last Survivor TikTok account is claiming to be a man stuck in 2027

Trending on PopBuzz

Ciara Bravo

Ciara Bravo: 13 facts about the Cherry actress you should know

TV & Film

Lucas Bravo: 10 facts

Lucas Bravo: 11 facts about the Emily in Paris actor you need to know

TV & Film

Jessica Marie Garcia facts

Jessica Marie Garcia: 11 facts about the On My Block star you probably didn’t know

TV & Film

QUIZ: Only a Rollercoaster Tycoon expert can score 9/10 on this quiz

QUIZ: Only a RollerCoaster Tycoon expert can score 9/10 on this quiz
How well do you remember Miss Congeniality 2?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Miss Congeniality 2?

TV & Film

Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson: 17 facts about the Love, Simon actor you should know

TV & Film