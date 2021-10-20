Harry Jowsey apologises for calling James Charles a homophobic slur on his podcast

By Jazmin Duribe

Harry had previously said he's an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and confirmed his romance with transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun.

Harry Jowsey has apologised for calling YouTuber James Charles a homophobic slur.

The Too Hot To Handle star, who was a contestant on season 1 of the Netflix reality series, made the comment on episode 37 of his podcast Tap In with Harry Jowsey. The comment was seemingly used during a casual conversation between Harry and his producer, and was not actually meant to be included in the final cut of the podcast.

In the clip, Harry can be heard saying: "James Charles is trying to fuck me…the makeup artist. You don't know who he is? Just some f*****." The episode was uploaded on Tuesday (Oct 19) and then swiftly deleted. It was later re-uploaded with the offensive part cut out. However, listeners were still quick to record the audio clip and post it online.

Harry Jowsey and James Charles. Picture: @harryjowsey via Instagram, @jamescharles via Instagram

Harry received backlash for his comments, especially because he had been championing himself as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community since confirming he had a romantic relationship with YouTuber Nikita Dragun, who is transgender.

On a previous episode of the BFFs podcast, Harry said: "For me, it's just like hooking up with another girl because I honestly see trans women as women. I don't see it as a big deal. I feel like I'm very blessed with my friends and my family, that everyone's open minded and just loves people for who they are instead of freaking out. I’m hugely attracted to people’s energy, it doesn’t really matter who they are."

One user tweeted: "I hate James Charles but no one deserved to be called the f slur despite anything, Harry was so well spoken about loving trans women in the BFF podcast, guess its was all for a show and it’s homophobic in real life so disgusting." Another added: "Harry Jowsey no longer sits right with me. You just proved how commonly you say f*****. I'm sorry I let that word slip out' scum."

Harry has now apologised for his homophobic remark on Instagram Live and said he was "actively pursuing being a better human".

"The person that I said these things about I did immediately apologise. I've mended things in private. I just wanted to come on here and say that I am extremely embarrassed about myself, my actions and the fact that I let such a word slip out," Harry explained.

"So I just want to say to James, my friend that I said this word about, I am deeply sorry. We have mended things in private but I just wanted to come on here and say that to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community that I'm going to take some time to educate myself on this and apologise. This word doesn't belong in my vocabulary and it shouldn't be spoken about."

He also released a statement to TMZ, which read: "I spoke with James already privately and I look forward to using this as a learning experience and not forgetting the weight that my words carry. I also want to sincerely apologise to the entire LGBTQ+ community who I wholeheartedly support."

James Charles has not addressed Harry's comments publicly yet, we will update you if he does.

