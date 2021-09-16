James Charles says one of his "biggest regrets" is calling Ariana Grande rude

By Jazmin Duribe

James Charles called out Ariana Grande for unfollowing him after his Ebola scandal.

James Charles has revealed that calling Ariana Grande one of the rudest celebrities he had ever met was one of the "biggest regrets" of his entire career.

In 2018, James called Ariana the rudest celebrity he had ever met in a YouTube video. In the clip, which was with fellow YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, James was questioned by Shane on his worst celebrity encounter. He then said he had a "really crappy experience" with the 'Positions' singer at one of her shows in Los Angeles.

James shared several videos from the night on Instagram Stories and she DM'd him thanking him for coming. He said: "She was so sweet. I was like, 'I love you the most ever in the world!' Just saying, I don't have any hard feelings about it, I think she's so talented. But, she followed me and DM'd me. She was like, 'I wish I knew you were coming, like, I would have loved to have you backstage.'"

READ MORE: Morphe parts ways with James Charles amid sexual misconduct allegations

James Charles says one of his "biggest regrets" is calling Ariana Grande rude. Picture: @jamescharles via Instagram, @arianagrande via Instagram

However, this occurred around the time James had shared his offensive joke about Africa and Ebola. Ariana's fans noticed she had followed him and both were hit with backlash. Ariana then unfollowed James only a few hours after she had followed him.

James then messaged her back to see why she had unfollowed him. He added: "I was like, 'Hey, did I do something wrong?' And she literally was like, 'Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.'"

James then responded: "You have a hundred million fans, it's really disappointing that you would, like, stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to, like, appease them, but okay.' I've always looked up to Ariana and I think she's one of the most talented vocalists of our generation, but it just really sucked that I was literally getting bullied by her fans and instead of just ignoring it and building a friendship she literally just listened to them and unfollowed, which is just saying that's okay to do. That was a disappointing interaction."

Watch James' YouTube video here.

James Charles Instagram Stories. Picture: @jamescharles via Instagram

James has now reflected on the drama and revealed that calling Ariana rude was one of his "biggest regrets". On Wednesday (Sep 15), James Charles was doing an Instagram Q&A with his fans and one asked what Ariana had done to him for him to call her rude.

He replied: "Literally nothing. The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me 4 years later which sucks. I plan on talking about it more in depth when I film my review of REM, all I can hope is that people listen with an open mind."

Ariana fans have since called out James for "lying" about her. One user said: "James Charles lied to gain fame when he said that Ariana Grande was rude to him!" Another tweeted: "I asked if he regrets talking to children & he blocked me lol. I guess disrespecting Ariana was worse than harming those kids."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!