A complete guide to the Jeffree Star, Trisha Paytas and Shane Dawson drama

By Jazmin Duribe

What happened between Trisha Paytas, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson? Here's a detailed breakdown of all the drama.

YouTuber trio Trisha Paytas, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are no longer friends and it's becoming seriously messy.

Trisha is known for being in the thick of YouTube drama (see: her feud with Charli D'Amelio and James Charles) but she has been Shane's best friend for 12 years. He was even going to be best man at Trisha's upcoming wedding to Moses Hacmon. However, when Shane failed to defend her against Jeffree, it ended their friendship.

Trisha has since gone into detail about the inner workings of Jeffree and Shane's "fake friendship" and about how mean they have been to her over the years. Brace yourself, it's a lot.

Here's everything you need to know about the Jeffree Star, Trisha Paytas and Shane Dawson feud…

What happened with Jeffree Star, Trisha Paytas and Shane Dawson? Picture: @jeffreestar via Instagram, blndsundoll4mj via YouTube, shane via YouTube

What is the drama between Jeffree Star and Trisha Paytas?

The drama reached fever pitch on January 15, when Jeffree Star's former hairstylist Hair By Jay slated Trisha on Instagram Live. In Hair By Jay's Instagram Live, he called her a "walrus" and made several other harsh comments about her appearance. Apparently, this all stemmed from Trisha accusing him of overcharging her for wigs during a Las Vegas trip.

Some context: Trisha had fallen out with Jeffree after an all expenses trip to Las Vegas in 2019 left her humiliated. Trisha alleged that Jeffree and his friends made fun of her for being "poor" because she rented her house rather than owning it and because she asked about the price of a designer bag. She also claims that they blasted her mental health issues, weight, past drug abuse and acne.

In Tuesday's episode of Trisha's Frenemies podcast, she also accused Jeffree of telling her to jump off the balcony of the hotel they were staying at after she had previously discussed being suicidal, and knocking her hand away from a nacho after making fun of her weight.

Trisha also claims to have left a $900 Balenciaga sweatshirt in Jeffree's hotel room and, when she asked for it back over text message, he said his former assistant Maddie "threw it in the trash". However, two months later, Jeffree's makeup artist Boomkack told Trisha he actually had the Balenciaga sweatshirt and offered to "Uber it" to her.

Despite the fall out, Trisha remained polite to Jeffree until Hair By Jay's Instagram Live video. Trisha then uploaded a video titled, "why I’m scared of jeffree and hairbyjay". In the YouTube video, she claimed Hair By Jay had threatened to physically harm her on Instagram Live and her security guard confirmed that Jay had been outside her house taking pictures of her cars, waiting for her. He has since issued an apology to Trisha.

Surprisingly, Jeffree took Trisha's side in the matter and actually fired Hair By Jay, insisting he didn't want to be involved in their drama. He also said he had apologised to Trisha in private.

Allegations that Jeffree has been speaking negatively about Trisha have since been confirmed by Jeffree's former friend Oscar Wylde. In a video uploaded on January 20, Oscar said: "The things that were said about Trisha, it’s basically mirroring what’s said in that kitchen as like, banter."

I have personally apologized to @trishapaytas several times last year about Vegas and she never responded, which is her right. I respected it and what happened is between us. Don’t drag me into new drama.. Not interested. What someone else says does not represent me. https://t.co/jBl00JALvT — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 15, 2021

Exactly. I’ve already said my piece to her and if she ever wants to call or text me back, she will. What Jay said on live was fucking disgusting and does not reflect how I’ve ever felt. I shouldn’t have to say that but I’m screaming it. https://t.co/vM6QheR0RB — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 15, 2021

You’ve ignored all my messages & texts for months yet wanna have an internet circus with an audience? No thank you. Love you girl, you can call or text me anytime ❤️ https://t.co/eyHUPUCXIL — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 15, 2021

Goooood morning to everyone except the guy that used to do my hair. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 17, 2021

I always hold the people around me accountable, I know that’s hard for some people to believe but I’m a grown ass man and 2021 will only be full of good energy 💯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 17, 2021

How is Shane Dawson involved in the Trisha Paytas drama?

Trisha ended her 12-year friendship with Shane and his fiancé Ryland Adams over his continued support of Jeffree. She had told Shane about the Las Vegas situation and he told her to simply brush it off because of his business relationship with Jeffree (they collaborated on the hugely successful Conspiracy collection).

Trisha expected Shane, as her close friend, to reach out to her following Hair By Jay's Instagram Live. However, he didn't contact her until she started talking about Ryland's podcast (Trisha was mad at Ryland because he had Jeffree on his The Sip podcast to discuss the Kanye West rumours). Trisha said Shane asked her to "come over and forget this all happened" but she declined.

Trisha had continuously defended Shane throughout his many public controversies but he had refused to defend her against Jeffree. "I've defended [Dawson] so hard and that was really why I made the video," she said on her podcast. "I couldn't defend this person anymore. People hate me for defending him blindly."

In a YouTube video titled "I just want to move on", Trisha said she had blocked both Shane and Ryland. She reiterated on Twitter: "Shane and Ryland didn’t unfollow me. Just to set the record straight – I blocked them. There’s no malice behind it, I did it for my own peace. It’s not drama. It’s very personal and I want to move on. So speculation can stop as to why they unfollowed, they didn't."

Shane and Ryland didn’t unfollow me. Just to set the record straight - I blocked them. There’s no malice behind it, I did it for my own peace. It’s not drama. It’a very personal and I want to move on. So speculation can stop as to why they unfollowed, they didn’t. — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) January 17, 2021

What happened on Ryland Adams' podcast?

Ryland addressed the whole Trisha situation on his podcast, The Sip. Ryland said he was "confused and taken back" about it all and definitely did not agree with Hair By Jay's "horrific" comments. "I wish she would have come to me as a friend and talked it out with me," he said. He also added that after Jeffree had been a guest on the podcast, he had seen Trisha and they'd had a good time.

Ryland got a lot of backlash in the comment section and had to deactivate his comments. Trisha then called him out on TikTok and said both he and Shane knew about her feelings for Jeffree, so she did not understand why he was confused.

She also hit back at Ryland on Twitter, sharing a video where Peter Monn claims Shane speaks poorly about her behind her back, calling her a "pathological liar". Trisha then questioned why Ryland couldn't delete the episode with Jeffree. She tweeted: "A big fuck you to shane dawson. I’ve been hearing this shit for years and refused to believe it. Trying to set me up - ur loser ass fiancé that no one cares about lied his ass off today. U guys are both scum , I can’t believe u say shit behind my back all these years - I NEVER!"

Trisha wasn't done yet, though. She uploaded a 32-minute video titled "Shane and Ryland are literal SCUM OF THE EARTH". She also ranted about them and at one point she even got choked up about the demise of their friendship.

She said: "They're so fake. So fake. You guys were supposed to be my best friends. In hindsight I'm so stupid. When I think about this friendship I'm so stupid. In a way I was just so desperate to be liked by someone. He would give me the validation in a way that a toxic boyfriend would. They string you along enough to, like, keep you happy but also destroy you – and that's what I'm finding out now."