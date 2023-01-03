Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita's house broken into by stalker after months of harassment

3 January 2023, 12:57 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 16:26

By Sam Prance

Julien Solomita revealed that he sprayed the stalker with pepper spray as soon as they entered their house.

A stalker has been arrested after breaking into Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita's house following months of harassment.

Yesterday (Jan 2), Julien Solomita revealed that a stalker had broken into his and Jenna's house. Taking to Instagram Stories, Julien posted a statement in which he opened up about the situation and told fans that both he and Jenna are safe. He also explained that he sprayed the stalker with pepper spray as soon as he realised that she had entered their home.

Not only that but Julien explained that he only went public with the story because a media outlet was planning to cover it.

READ MORE: Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are married after 9 years together

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita's house broken into by stalker after months of harassment
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita's house broken into by stalker after months of harassment. Picture: @jennamarbles via Instagram, Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Outlining what happened, Julien wrote: "Today someone broke into our house. A woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced. Upon her entering our back door, I immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. I called the police and she was apprehended and arrested."

He then added: "Jenna, the dogs, and myself are all safe. While this person is a complete stranger to me, they have been harassing me at my home throughout the last 2 months."

Julien continued to explain why he decided to speak out: "This was something that for safety reasons, I was doing my best to keep offline but we were notified that a media outlet had information on today's event and are planning on running a story so I wanted you to hear what happened first."

The news comes shortly after Julien and Jenna announced that they had got married. Taking to Instagram on Dec 22, Julien shared a series of adorable photos from their wedding day with the caption: "married otters".

As it stands, Jenna is yet to comment on the situation. We shall update you if she does.

