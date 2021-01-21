JoJo Siwa fans think she just came out in a TikTok video

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa later appeared in another TikTok video in which fans think she confirms that she's come out.

JoJo Siwa is currently trending online because fans think that she just came out via TikTok.

Last night (Jan 20), JoJo Siwa took to TikTok to post a video of her lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way'. However, it wasn't just any part of the song that JoJo used. In the viral clip, JoJo is specifically performing the "no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life" part of the song, complete with rainbow (the Pride symbol) details all over her clothes.

Of course, JoJo fans will already know that she wears rainbow colours all the time. Also, it's possible that she could just be supporting the LGBTQ+ community by posting the video or simply stanning Gaga. However, she later appeared in another TikTok video that has lead fans to believe that she has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Shortly after JoJo posted the video, her friend Kent Boyd shared another video starring JoJo. This one was filmed at Pride House LA, a TikTok House set up specifically for LGBTQ+ creators. Not only that but the video features JoJo dancing to Paramore's 'Now You're One of Us' alongside four notable queer TikTok creators, including Kent himself.

Almost all the comments on both videos are fans asking if JoJo just came out and they quickly made their way to Twitter. One fan tweeted: "DID I JUST WITNESS JOJO SIWA’S COMING OUT VIDEO I AM SO HAPPY ??????"

JoJo has since liked a tweet in which Anastasia Golovashkina has tweeted JoJo's video with the caption: "🏳️‍🌈 @itsjojosiwa is on the right track, she was born this way 💕".

James Charles also commented under JoJo's TikTok video: "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU".

🏳️‍🌈 @itsjojosiwa is on the right track, she was born this way 💕 pic.twitter.com/bqFMjeMmuC — Anastasia Golovashkina (@golovashkina) January 21, 2021

JAMES CHARLES COMMENTED THIS SO??? I GUESS JOJO SIWA ACTUALLY JUST CAME OUT UMMM ICONIC pic.twitter.com/nWNGLKJkjJ — 🍎 mavis 🍎 (@doodlejoong) January 21, 2021

JoJo Siwa just posted a TikTok video to Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” that many are interpreting as her coming out pic.twitter.com/acnprsDstN — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 21, 2021

DID I JUST WITNESS JOJO SIWA’S COMING OUT VIDEO I AM SO HAPPY ?????? pic.twitter.com/OR0YHSa322 — vibes stan // jojo era (@thembobolin) January 21, 2021

This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is...JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids.



And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas. pic.twitter.com/oD2YehbZwu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2021

the way jojo siwa doesn't have to buy any lgbt rainbow merch bc she already has every rainbow product imaginable, she's a futuristic budgeting queen pic.twitter.com/Dh9mMDdx3L — haydn ❀ BLM (@gayghostin) January 21, 2021

the entire tl is just ‘JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???’



just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :) /nm — jun?? (@pogayn) January 21, 2021

It's important to note that, if JoJo has come out, she hasn't put any labels on her sexuality yet and she doesn't need to. We shall keep you posted with any updates.