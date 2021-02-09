JoJo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie in adorable Instagram photos

9 February 2021, 11:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

JoJo and Kylie are too cute for words.

JoJo Siwa has introduced the world to her new girlfriend Kylie in the most adorable way possible.

Last month, JoJo announced she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The singer and YouTuber also revealed that she had a girlfriend who encouraged her to come out, however, JoJo didn't reveal her identity. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she said: "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of. I just haven't shown the internet yet."

Well, now JoJo has officially introduced Kylie to the internet. On Monday (Feb 8), JoJo shared a series of photos with her girlfriend, revealing her name is Kylie, on Instagram in celebration of their one-month anniversary. Aww.

JoJo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie in adorable Instagram photos
JoJo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie in adorable Instagram photos. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

The pictures included a fun-filled trip to Disneyland and a video of JoJo and Kylie singing in the car. Alongside the images, JoJo wrote the sweetest caption too (adults, take notes).

She penned: "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

JoJo Siwa and Kylie on TikTok
JoJo Siwa and Kylie on TikTok. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

Kylie also posted photos of JoJo in celebration of their anniversary alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote: "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. Here’s to one month with my favorite human :) I love you sharky ♡." JoJo then commented on the post: "The best ever. I'm so lucky you're my human. I love you forever and ever."

JoJo's fans were incredibly happy to see that her relationship is thriving and she's living unapologetically.

Our hearts are melting.

