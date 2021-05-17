JoJo Siwa endorses petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after her

By Jazmin Duribe

Over 50,000 have signed the petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Jojo Siwa Washington National Airport.

Picture the scene: You're in a plane, about to land, and the pilot calls over the tannoy: "Good evening passengers, we're now about to land at Jojo Siwa Washington National Airport." Life is good.

Whilst that may seem like a fantasy, it could soon be a reality if JoJo Siwa fans get their way. A petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Jojo Siwa Washington National Airport currently has over 50,000 signatures.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport originally opened in Arlington, Virginia, in 1941. However, it wasn't officially named after the 40th US President (who served for 1981 to 1989) until 1998, when Congress voted to honour his legacy.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa breaks down over long distance relationship with girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa endorses petition to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after her. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, change.org

While JoJo might not be a former President, or even a politician, there's no denying that she's an icon. In April, a Change.org petition was launched by Dylan Long, who wanted the YouTuber and Dance Moms star's cultural impact to be remembered.

The petition simply read: "Why on earth is there an airport named after this war criminal?" At the time of writing, the petition has 53,544 signatures, not far from its 75,000 goal.

JoJo Siwa fans have also flooded the comment section explaining the reasoning behind them signing. One fan commented: "I'm signing because it's what's right." Another added: "Ronald Regan is dead and not gay. JoJo is alive and gay. She also got yelled at by Abby Lee Miller, she can handle anything." Well, who could argue with that?

Well, JoJo has seen the petition and she's absolutely on board with the idea too. She told TMZ: "I obviously am on board with it. This would be the sickest thing ever. I would take every flight out from there. My mom told me to go sign the petition. It’s the best idea I’ve ever heard in my life."

JoJo didn't seem too worried about her current opponent either. When asked if she knows anything about Ronald Reagan, she said: "You know what I know, he’s got an airport."

Our leader has spoken! We can only hope that someday soon we might be flying into JoJo Siwa Airport.