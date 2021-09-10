YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne apologises after "disturbing" video forcing her son to cry goes viral

By Jazmin Duribe

Jordan will no longer include her eight-year-old son in her YouTube videos.

YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has apologised after a video of her ignoring her son's cries for help went viral.

In case you aren't familiar with Jordan's content, she is a popular lifestyle, fitness and motherhood social media influencer from California. She has a son named Christian, eight, and currently has 537,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Earlier this week, unedited footage of Jordan posing for a YouTube thumbnail with her son went viral. The YouTube video, which was titled 'we are heartbroken', saw Jordan reveal that their new puppy Rosie had been suffering from parvovirus, a potentially fatal illness that affects unvaccinated dogs.

YouTube vlogger slammed for "disturbing video" forcing son to cry on camera for views. Picture: @jordancheyenneofficial via Instagram, Jordan Cheyenne via YouTube

In the clip, Jordan tells Christian to come closer to her while they're in the car and act like he's crying. "But mum, I am crying," he tells her, looking visibly distraught. Jordan ignores that though, asking him to hit a variety of poses for the YouTube thumbnail whilst he appears to be visibly distressed.

Jordan received criticism for the now-deleted video, which she tried to replace with a version which did not include the controversial thumbnail photoshoot, before deleting that too. Many found it "disturbing" that she would ignore her son in order to get a good photo for YouTube.

Jordan has now apologised for the video in a YouTube video titled 'I am immensely disappointed in myself'. Jordan said she understood how it could seem like she was ignoring her son's mental health and said she would no longer be including Christian in her YouTube content going forward.

On Instagram Stories, she added: "I am absolutely genuinely horrified and disgusted with myself that I got to a place where I made Christian pose with me for a thumbnail in such an emotional moment rather than prioritising his mental health. I am horrified, so disappointed in myself I can't even tell you. It is not ok, it is wrong on so many levels. He will not be in my content moving forward."

Jordan confirmed that she had a conversation with Christian about the video and he was "completely fine" about it all. In fact, he doesn't even know what a thumbnail is. Jordan also revealed she had been receiving death threats, leaving her extremely worried for her and her son's safety. "I am always open to constructive criticism but what I'm not open to is people putting out my personal private information, sending death threats, that type of stuff is never ok," she explained.

"I'm not standing for it. it is absolutely terrible. I will take all the criticism in the world. I'm so incredibly aware that I fucked up here so bad. I haven't been able to sleep, I have anxiety, I am so disappointed in myself."

this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom vloggers omfg pic.twitter.com/krUjM5Sfit — pots girl summer ♿︎ 25 (@givemepllants) September 8, 2021

That video of Jordan Cheyenne forcing her son to be on camera when he was upset about their puppy possibly not making it is DISGUSTING. No child should be treated like that and then she blames it on being “emotionally exhausted”. Okay well clearly your son is too ma’am — Katelyn 🏳️‍🌈 (@KatelynSue_) September 10, 2021

This is absolutely repulsive and disgusting. Children should not be treated like this or forced to do this. Family vlogging on YouTube is going to lead to so much trauma, it breaks my heart. https://t.co/QjzN4Mw7pl — the garden cat 🥀 (@GardenCat_TGG) September 8, 2021

Saw this and I’m running straight to OT with it let’s get on her ass besties !!! This is fucked up! She forgot to trim the end !!!! pic.twitter.com/lWbDYi5ltj — nas (she/her) 👾 (@shiiiiiitty) September 9, 2021

Jordan Cheyenne is vile for making her poor traumatised son pose for a thumbnail. How many more family vlog channels are going to be exposed for abusive and neglectful behaviour before they're kicked off the platform? STOP EXPLOITING YOUR KIDS YOU CRETINS. @TeamYouTube ?? — The Daddams Family (@rusticjai) September 10, 2021

She continued: "I've never been been this upset with myself, or disappointed, or had this much anxiety over people messaging me death threats and things about Christian which are so past the level of cyber bullying and harassment that I've ever experienced in my life."

