MrBeast slams transphobic response to Chris Tyson's hormone therapy

By Sam Prance

Chris Tyson recently revealed that they are exploring their gender identity and receiving hormone therapy.

MrBeast has defended his collaborator Chris Tyson and denounced the transphobic abuse that they are experiencing online.

Last week (April 6), Chris Tyson opened up about their gender journey and revealed that they are receiving hormone therapy. In response to a tweet comparing how Chris used to look to how they look now, Chris wrote: "HRT, and it's only been two months". They also shared a photograph of themselves with the caption: "It's never too late to start being yourself".

Since then, Chris, who uses all pronouns, has been subject to transphobic abuse online. Now, Chris' friend and co-worker MrBeast has spoken out in defence of Chris and called out the transphobic way in which people are now treating Chris.

MrBeast slams transphobic response to Chris Tyson's hormone therapy. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Yesterday (Apr 13), YouTuber SunnyV2 posted a video titled: "Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast". In the viral video, SunnyV2 argues that Chris' appearance and use of gender-affirming care may affect MrBeast's popularity. The video has currently been viewed over 3 million times with many people calling Sunny out for posting it.

One fan tweeted: "This is one of the most dogshit videos I’ve ever seen. Sunny’s conclusion practically blames Chris for not taking the Mr Beast brand into account before transitioning lmao. Imagine showing such little regard for the welfare of a human being."

Criticising SunnyV2, another person tweeted: "This new sunnyv2 video feels really invasive for all the wrong reasons. Like why did u make this? U delved into the mans marriage and shit, its just really offputting and unnecessary".

MrBeast then replied to the fan tweet by adding: "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

This is one of the most dogshit videos I’ve ever seen



Sunny’s conclusion practically blames Chris for not taking the Mr Beast brand into account before transitioning lmao



Imagine showing such little regard for the welfare of a human being pic.twitter.com/zb9uw4RkDB — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) April 13, 2023

Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 13, 2023

Unfortunately, SunnyV2's video is one of just many transphobic and invasive videos now circulating about Chris on YouTube, TikTok and social media at large. Since opening up about their hormone therapy, Chris has been sent multiple transphobic tweets. Not only that but people have also started accusing Chris of being a bad parent because of their gender.

Replying to a transphobic tweet criticising their parenting skills, Chris wrote: "This is just more dog whistling that somehow trans and gnc folks aren’t safe around kids. Tucker begs for me to come back when I leave for like 2 days to film. He is so loved and happy. Kids arent born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love."

Chris then ended by saying: "I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."

I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker 💜 — Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

It should go without saying that Chris' gender identity doesn't make them a bad parent and they are in no way a detriment to MrBeast's brand. As it stands, Chris is yet to open up further about their identity. In a tweet, they wrote: "I purposely have not come out as any identity, I just disclosed I was on hormones."

They then revealed that they will discuss their identity further in due time. Chris said: "I’m going to talk more in the future but for right now any video claiming I “identify as X” is just speculation".

I purposely have not come out as any identity, I just disclosed I was on hormones. I’m going to talk more in the future but for right now any video claiming I “identify as X” is just speculation — Chris (@chris) April 7, 2023

If you see any transphobia directed at Chris or anyone else on social media, please report it.