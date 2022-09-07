NikkieTutorials has married her long-term partner Dylan Drossaers

By Rachel Michaella Finn

"Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

YouTuber NikkieTutorials has got married to her long-term partner Dylan Drossaers, confirming the sweet news with a preview of their wedding on social media.

Nikkie shared two photos of the couple on their wedding day: one of them kissing in front of a flower arch and another of a close up of their hands together.

In the caption, Nikkie wrote: “06-09-2022 Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials can’t wait to show you the full story time video NEXT WEEK!”

READ MORE: NikkieTutorials shares emotional childhood photo on trans day of visibility

NikkieTutorial and husband NikkieTutorial. Picture: YouTube & Instagram: @nikkietutorials

Fans were quick to congratulate the newlyweds, with one writing on Instagram: “I swear I’m not crying right now. I’m so happy for you”.

Another added: “This is my superbowl”.

The couple finally tied the knot after they had to cancel their original wedding in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Although Nikkie has yet to give us all the details on the big day, she has previously spoken about her wedding plans, including that she planned to do her own make-up.

READ MORE: NikkieTutotials calls out Ellen Degeneres for being “cold” and “distant”

Speaking to The Knot in July, she said: “Can you imagine me waking up on my wedding day being like, 'I'll have someone else scoot in and just do it for me.' I could not have that trust. Nobody can touch these brows like I do. It's all going to be me.”

She also opened up on the moment she knew Dylan was ‘the one’, saying: “Dylan is such a great guy and a loving, caring person. I think we were in a relationship for, I don't know, six months, and everything felt right. I'd never felt that comfortable with a person before.

“After my previous relationship, I put away the idea of marriage, because it wasn't working out. I was like, 'Okay, well, I'm never getting married.' But then when I found Dylan, I was like, 'Wait, this could be the one. This could be the one where it actually happens, and where I could have my happy ending.'”

Congratulations to the happy couple!