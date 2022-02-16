Shane Dawson is launching a new podcast and it won't be "offensive"

By Jazmin Duribe

Shane said his 2013 podcast, Shane and Friends, "ruined" his life...

YouTuber Shane Dawson is officially launching a new podcast after his last podcast series, Shane and Friends, almost "ruined" his life.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), Shane released his first YouTube video in three months titled 'The Lawsuit of Shane Dawson'. In the video, Shane discussed being threatened with a lawsuit by Chuck E Cheese because of his infamous conspiracy video. He also returned to his former home in Los Angeles having recently moved to Colorado and made an announcement about his new business venture.

"So I've been feeling really excited about life and wanting to be creative and wanting to do new things. And, I know this is a bad idea, but I think that maybe… I think I want to do a podcast," Shane explained.

Shane revealed how the idea to start his podcast came from a psychic reading while he had coronavirus, which had damaged his throat. The psychic picked up on that, telling him that the throat means communication and he needed to use that this year. Apparently, Shane's next chapter includes movies and channelling his communication into helping people.

He added: "She goes, 'An idea will come and it will hit you like a ton of bricks.' And then on the way back from Colorado I was like, 'I think I wanna do a podcast.' I think I want to interview people. I think I want to do that again.

"I did that for like seven years and I loved it… I mean, it ruined my life, but that was a different person. Like, I wouldn't say offensive things or do any of that anymore. But I got excited, so I'm going to do it, I'm going to try it."

Shane then launched an Instagram account for his new podcast – @shanedawsonpodcast – and asked his followers for guest ideas, as he said in the video he was looking for celebs, porn stars and people with interesting stories.

He also shared a graphic for the podcast, which was something he had scrawled on his Notes. He captioned the image: "Wrote this on the road trip and took a screenshot. Then I noticed the time," showing that the time was "1:11", a number deemed a sign of enlightenment in numerology and spiritual practices.

Of course this isn't Shane's first time hosting a podcast. In 2013, Shane launched the controversial Shane and Friends podcast, which ran weekly until 2017. However, years later Shane's offensive and problematic comments he had made on the podcast came to light, including claiming to have had sex with his cat and jokes about pedophillia.