When is the YouTube vs TikTok fight? Here's what time the boxing match is on in your country

By Jazmin Duribe

The YouTube vs TikTok boxing match will start at 7pm ET. Here's what time it will be released in your country.

Get ready for the event of the year! It's the moment you've waiting for… the YouTube vs TikTok boxing match.

Are you even a YouTuber or TikToker these days unless you've had a boxing match? These days, influencers don't fight with their words on social media they take it to the boxing ring and have it out in front of millions.

The highly-anticipated YouTube vs TikTok boxing match will see 16 fighters battle it out for the ultimate prize: internet clout. The main event is, of course, between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom, who you've probably seen brawling on your timeline already. Austin challenged Bryce to a duel in March and the TikTok star has stuck to his word.

It's not all about the boxing, though. There will be musical performances from DJ Khaled, Migos, Lil Baby and Trippie Redd. From the fight time to the full fight card, here's everything you need to know YouTube vs TikTok boxing match.

When is the YouTube vs TikTok fight? Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LiveXLive

When is the YouTube vs TikTok fight? What time will it be on?

The YouTube vs TikTok event will take place on Saturday 12 June 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7pm ET. The release time will differ from country to country (and for some it'll actually be June 13). Here's the release times for different countries.

United States (PT) - 4:00 pm

United States (ET) - 7:00 pm

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 8:00 pm

United Kingdom (BST) - 12:00 am

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc) - 1:00 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 8:00 am

Australia - 7:00 am (Perth), 9:00 am (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 11:00 am

What time is the Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight on?

The YouTube vs TikTok boxing event will kick off at 7pm ET. Sadly, there's no official individual start times for each fight. However, there are eight fights in total and a number of musical performances, which means Bryce vs Austin will start a few hours later.

LiveXLive & Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Press Conference @ Fred Segal West Hollywood. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LiveXLive

How to watch the YouTube vs TikTok fight in the US and UK

The YouTube vs TikTok event will air on LiveXLive. You'll need to buy Pay-Per-View tickets for $49.99 on their official website here to watch. For $49.99 you'll not only get to see the match live, you'll also receive an exclusive Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms NFT (non-fungible token) and six months free LiveXLive streaming.

Who is fighting in the YouTube vs TikTok event? Here's the full fight card

The list of fighters are as follows: