Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby girl Ottilie Rue Deyes

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby Ottilie Rue Deyes. Picture: @zoesugg via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Zoe and Alfie welcomed baby Ottilie on August 29th.

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are officially parents! The iconic British YouTube couple just announced the birth of their newborn baby daughter – and her name is gorgeous.

Zoe and Alfie welcomed Ottilie Rue Deyes on August 29th 2021. They shared two photos of the baby girl on their Instagram accounts with matching captions.

Zoe announced her pregnancy back in March 2021 with an adorable video and series of Instagram posts. The YouTuber has also been documenting parts of her pregnancy in her vlogs and on social media.

Zoe and Alfie's family and friends have been sharing their messages of congratulations in the comment section.

Joe Sugg left a bunch of heart emojis on both Zoe and Alfie's posts. Alfie's sister Poppy also wrote "love of my lifeeee" on Alfie's post.

Niomi Smart, Jim Chapman, Caspar Lee, Tyler Oakley and Joey Graceffa are all amongst the couple's YouTube friends that have left messages. Louise Pentland also wrote, "Congratulations! Gorgeous, gorgeous little girl! Xxx" and "Welcome to the mum club!!"

Congratulations to Zoe and Alfie on baby Ottilie!