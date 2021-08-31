Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby girl Ottilie Rue Deyes

31 August 2021, 17:52

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby Ottilie Rue Deyes
Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby Ottilie Rue Deyes. Picture: @zoesugg via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Zoe and Alfie welcomed baby Ottilie on August 29th.

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are officially parents! The iconic British YouTube couple just announced the birth of their newborn baby daughter – and her name is gorgeous.

Zoe and Alfie welcomed Ottilie Rue Deyes on August 29th 2021. They shared two photos of the baby girl on their Instagram accounts with matching captions.

Zoe announced her pregnancy back in March 2021 with an adorable video and series of Instagram posts. The YouTuber has also been documenting parts of her pregnancy in her vlogs and on social media.

Zoe and Alfie's family and friends have been sharing their messages of congratulations in the comment section.

Joe Sugg left a bunch of heart emojis on both Zoe and Alfie's posts. Alfie's sister Poppy also wrote "love of my lifeeee" on Alfie's post.

Niomi Smart, Jim Chapman, Caspar Lee, Tyler Oakley and Joey Graceffa are all amongst the couple's YouTube friends that have left messages. Louise Pentland also wrote, "Congratulations! Gorgeous, gorgeous little girl! Xxx" and "Welcome to the mum club!!"

Congratulations to Zoe and Alfie on baby Ottilie!

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

'Nah he tweaking' turns into meme after Lil Nas X's viral Instagram comment

What does 'nah he tweakin' mean? Instagram comment goes viral thanks to Lil Nas X

Viral

Fiat 500 Twitter

What is ‘Fiat 500 Twitter’ and are you a part of it?

Viral

What is the Crate Challenge?

Milk Crate Challenge leaves people with serious injuries after attempting viral trend

Viral

Lizzo reacts to live-action Hercules fan-casting on TikTok

Lizzo reacts to viral TikTok about which Muse she should play in live-action Hercules

Lizzo

This TikToker is selling human bones

This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson says he's ready to return to YouTube

Shane Dawson announces YouTube return and says he's ready to create again
Only Murders in the Building: Who killed Tim Kono?

Who killed Tim Kono in Only Murders in the Building?

News

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Celeb

Drag Race's Kandy Muse plays Honest Opinions Only

Drag Race's Kandy Muse picks 3 queens to replace RuPaul in 'Honest Opinions Only' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Umbrella Academy season 3 filming has officially wrapped

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has finished filming

The Umbrella Academy

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

Bhad Bhabie claps back at people trolling her for being too "skinny"

Celeb