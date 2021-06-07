21 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

By Jazmin Duribe

Your comprehensive guide to all the celebrities that have come out as non-binary and their pronouns.

Hollywood has changed and now we're seeing more and more non-binary celebrities opening up about their gender identity.

According to Dictionary.com, non-binary can be defined as "an umbrella term to describe any gender identity that does not fit into the gender binary of male and female. Non-binary gender (also sometimes referred to as genderqueer) people may, for example, identify as having no gender, fall on a gender spectrum somewhere between male and female, or identify as totally outside binary gender identities". While a lot of non-binary people use they/them pronouns, others use the pronouns that are associated with the sex that they were assigned at birth.

A lot of celebrities appear to be more comfortable with speaking about their gender identity publicly and we're slowly starting to see some mainstream representation. Here are some non-binary celebrities who have been opening up about their gender identity.

READ MORE: 12 Celebrities who have come out as pansexual

21 celebrities that have come out as non-binary. Picture: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

1) Demi Lovato

In May 2021, Demi Lovato announced they were non-binary and would be using they/them pronouns. In an Instagram video, Demi said: "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Demi Lovato is seen arriving at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: GettyEmma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

2) Sam Smith

Sam Smith officially came out as non-binary during an interview for Jameela Jamil's "I Weigh" platform in 2019. The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, previously told The Sunday Times that they thought of themselves as being in the middle on the gender spectrum. Sam said: "I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much a woman as I am man."

Sam Smith attends the 21st NRJ Music Awards. Picture: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

3) Trisha Paytas

In April 2021, YouTuber Trisha Paytas announced they were non-binary in a YouTube video. Trisha said: "I do have days where I really identify as he/him, I really identify as a man, and it makes me safe when I'm male […] But because my shell a lot of the times doesn't match that of a male, I'm more of a cis female or a girlie girl or a drag queen or whatever, people don't really understand it. The drag or cosplay or whatever you want to call it of my girl side is really just me playing dress up and I love it." Trisha, who uses they/them pronouns, also said that they would be raising their future children with they/them pronouns.

4) Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has previously stated that she identifies as gender fluid as she doesn't feel like her gender identity would fit into a traditional box. In a 2015 interview with TIME, the singer said: "I'm just equal. I'm just even. It has nothing to do with any parts of me or how I dress or how I look. It's literally just how I feel." Miley hasn't appeared to state her pronouns publicly and uses she/her.

Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

5) Elliot Page

Elliot Page is transgender and no-binary, and he prefers the pronouns he/him. In an interview with TIME, Elliot refers to himself as non-binary and queer.

6) Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé is one of countless drag artists who identify as non-binary. Shea uses they/them pronouns when out of drag and she/her when in drag. Shea told Them: "Once I started to use drag as gender performance, to study that and understand my identity through that, I feel now that being a gender non-binary person occupying drag spaces is freeing. Everything I'm doing when I'm in those spaces is as authentically me as I can be."

7) Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen revealed she was non-binary in October 2019 on Twitter. The RuPaul's Drag Race star tweeted: "For the record I identify as Pansexual and non binary." Bob uses he/him and she/her pronouns.

Bob the Drag Queen hosts the "XChange Rate". Picture: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

8) Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman officially came out as genderqueer/non-binary in November 2017. In a 2018 essay for Teen Vogue, the actor opened up the complexities of their gender identity. They said: "My therapist recently reflected that my insides might not match my outsides, that my feminine and masculine identities might be in conflict with each other, thus hindering my chances at serenity with myself, the world, and the industry in which I work. Physically, biologically I am male, and I've never wanted to change that. Yet inside, I am considerably more female. My spirit is more female, this even my therapist could intuit."

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three. Picture: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

9) Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness announced his non-binary identity in 2019. The Queer Eye star uses he/him pronouns, but he doesn't mind being referred to as they/them or she/her either. In an interview with Out Magazine, Jonathan explained that he identifies with being non-binary more the older he gets. "I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman." He added: "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It's this social construct that I don't really feel like I fit into the way I used to."

Jonathan Van Ness attends the Biossance launch. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage

10) Grimes

In 2015, Grimes said she is gender neutral, which is considered to fall under the non-binary umbrella. In a now-deleted tweet responding to a fan about her pronouns, Grimes said: "I vibe in a gender neutral space so I'm kinda impartial to pronouns for myself. Don't have a [preference] so much but I wish I didn't have to be categorized as female constantly."

11) Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini Bon Boulash opened up about their non-binary identity on Drag Race UK in conversation with fellow non-binary contestant Ginny Lemon. Bimini told Attitude that they'd always "felt a bit different" during their childhood, only being able to fully express themselves after moving to London. They said: "I think moving to London and living in east London, no one has those barriers up. Gender expression is so creative and free here that it's not really an issue, so I didn't really think about it too deeply.

"I heard the term 'non-binary' and I think it's a good umbrella term for a lot of people that feel gender-queer or gender-neutral or anything that's under that kind of umbrella. I think when I first heard it a few years ago I was like 'OK, that makes sense to me'. My gender feels neither here nor there, it's very much one day I feel more masculine, one day I might be more feminine. To me it's not really an issue, but I know to a lot of people it's a 'new' thing and it's different to what they've always learnt."

12) Indya Moore

Indya Moore is non-binary and transgender. In a now-deleted tweet, the Pose star said: "I'm non binary, femme, Agender feels fitting too. My pronouns: they/them/theirs. I correct people often. At times they ignore me & I tolerate it to avoid conflict/irritation but it's upsetting to feel like i'm 'too much' in a world that takes so much from trans people constantly."

Indya Moore attends the FX's "Pose" Season 3 New York Premiere. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

13) Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe came out as non-binary on Twitter in January 2020. She has not spoken about her preferred pronouns, but has previously used she/her. The singer and actress retweeted a gif of a non-binary character from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, which was captioned: "Are you a boy or girl?' I'm an experience." She also added the hashtag "#IAmNonbinary".

Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

14) Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg first came out as non-binary in a Tumblr post in 2016. Amandla stated that she doesn't feel like a woman all the time. At the time, Amanda said she would like to use they/them pronouns, however, in 2018 Amanda told The Washington Post she doesn't need gender-neutral pronouns "to feel comfortable."

"The Eddy" Post Premiere Cocktail Reception - 70th Berlinale International Film Festival. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

15) Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander identifies as non-binary and uses he/him pronouns. On Spotify's Press Play For Pride in 2016, Olly said: "I feel very non-binary, and you know, I identify as gay and queer and non-binary."

Olly Alexander performs during the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

16) Courtney Act

Courtney Act identifies as gender fluid. In a tweet from 2018, Courtney said: "I am a gender fluid person & in the public eye. I’m passionate about gender & sexuality & do my best to understand the greater conversation by reading & educating myself but I’m still always scared to tweet the wrong thing & offend someone and be vilified by others." The Drag Race star uses she/her pronouns in drag and he/him out of drag, but overall she's not "overly fussed" about pronouns.

17) Adore Delano

Drag Race's Adore Delano revealed she is non-binary in 2017. Adore uses he/him and she/her pronouns. In 2017, Adore told Billboard: "I want to explore that whole idea that gender isn’t a real thing – that it’s just something they came up with to categorize and control people."

18) Pandora Boxx

In 2016, Pandora Boxx came out as genderfluid on Facebook. The Drag Race star explained: "I've never felt fully male and never felt I should be female. I always felt lingering between genders. Not that long ago I heard the term Gender Fluid. For once I heard a label that sounded like me. I literally cried. All these years of inner turmoil and hating labels but yet there was one that fully fit me."

19) Ashnikko

Ashnikko is non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns. In May 2021, while discussing one of her songs, the singer tweeted: "i am pansexual and genderfluid i just didn’t feel ready to tell the internet yet but i guess now’s a good time since everyone’s doing a dissection into my sexuality and gender identity."

20) Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose uses she/her pronouns but she told the Guardian in 2014 that she's "neither" male or female. "I feel like I'm a boy, but I don't feel like I should've been born with different parts of my body or anything like that," she explained. "I feel like it's just all in how I dress and how I talk and how I look and feel, and that makes me happy... I really sit in a more neutral place, which I'm grateful for as well."

21) Aja

Aja identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. The Drag Race star lived as a trans woman for a year aged 18 and then began identifying as genderqueer after learning about non-binary gender identities.