Texas bans transgender girls from participating in female sports in public schools

27 October 2021, 14:31

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The bill will come into effect in January 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning transgender girls from taking part in female sports at public schools.

The bill was signed into law on Monday (Oct 25) and apparently its aim is to ensure that school sports remain fair. A common argument in support of the bill is that transgender athletes playing on female sports teams have a physical advantage over cisgendered women. However, there's actually little evidence to support that transgender girls have an advantage as proven by the inclusion of trans athletes in the 2021 Olympics.

Rep. Valoree Swanson, a lead sponsor in the state House, said the ban is "all about girls and protecting them" while speaking on the House floor in October. She said: "We need a statewide level playing field. It’s very important that we, who got elected to be here, protect our girls."

READ MORE: Arkansas just passed a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids

Texas bans trans schoolgirls from female sports in public schools
Texas bans trans schoolgirls from female sports in public schools. Picture: Getty Images, Alamy

The ban will take effect for all pupils in public elementary schools up to university students on 18th January 2022. While transgender schoolgirls were previously required to obtain a court order in order to allow them to play on sports teams that did not align with their birth gender, the bill has effectively stopped that.

In response, LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas released a statement on Twitter, which read: "If Texans want to protect children, the goal shouldn't be to prevent trans kids from participating in sports, but to give all kids the freedom to make friends & play without fearing the kind of discrimination many older trans people face on a daily basis."

Sadly, this isn't the first right-wing measure being put in place several states in the US. Texas has already banned abortions after six weeks into the pregnancy. Meanwhile, eight other states (Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana,  South Dakota, West Virginia, Florida and Tennessee) have banned trans students from participating in female sports teams in public high schools and colleges.

Listen to ‘Coming Out Chats’ with Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.

Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone
Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone. Picture: PopBuzz

Trending on PopBuzz

After We Fell sequel: Here's what happens in After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy plot: Here's what happens in the After We Fell sequel

News

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson calls out lack of makeup artists for Black models in viral TikTok

Viral

Timothée Chalamet finally confirms old YouTube channel

Timothée Chalamet finally confirms his secret old YouTube account

Celeb

TikTok star Ali Abulaban accused of double-murder of his wife and her friend

TikTok star Ali Abulaban accused of double-murder of his wife and her friend

TikTok

Influencer Jayne Rivera criticised over photoshoot in front of father's open casket

Influencer criticised for "disrespectful" photoshoot in front of her dad's open casket

Viral

Joe Goldberg and Theo Engler: Are they half-brothers?

You season 3 theory suggests Joe Goldberg and Theo are half-brothers and it low-key makes sense

You

News

See more News

Woman reports being spiked with needle in nightclub

Women are reporting being spiked with needles in nightclubs

News

Billie Eilish speaks out about the Texas abortion bill

Billie Eilish says men who don't speak out about Texas abortion bill make her "sick"

Billie Eilish

Texas anti-abortion tip line flooded with Shrek porn and memes

People are spamming Texas anti-abortion tip site with Shrek porn memes

News

Quizzes

See more Quizzes

Can you score 100% on this astrology quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this astrology quiz?

Quizzes

We know if you're a Millennial, Zillennial or Gen-Z based on your dating opinions

QUIZ: We know if you're a Millennial, Zillennial or Gen-Z based on your dating opinions

Quizzes

Are these sex myths or sex facts?

QUIZ: Are these sex myths or sex facts?

Quizzes

How toxic are you, really?

QUIZ: How toxic are you, really?

Quizzes