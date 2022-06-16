Beyoncé is back and the Renaissance memes will make you scream BEYONCÉ?!!

16 June 2022, 12:46

By Sam Prance

BEYONCE?!!!! Her long-rumoured B7 album is actually happening.

Beyhive, the wait is over! Beyoncé has announced a new album. It's called Renaissance and she's broken the internet again.

Ever since Beyoncé released Lemonade, fans have been desperate to find out what her next project would sound like. In the following years, Beyoncé has given us plenty to enjoy: Beychella, Everything Is Love, Homecoming, The Lion King: The Gift, but she's remained completely silent when it comes to questions about her seventh solo studio album... until now that is!

Last week (Jun 10), Beyoncé, the mysterious and beloved troll that she is, sent fans into meltdown after removing her profile pictures from all of her social media profiles. She then dropped several hints that music would indeed be coming and today (Jun 16), Beyoncé has confirmed that Renaissance (!) Act 1 (!!) will be dropping worldwide on all platforms on July 29th.

Naturally, everyone is losing it. With that in mind, here's all the key Renaissance info you need to know and all the funniest memes and reactions in response to the news that Beyoncé, BEYONCÉ?!!! is back and about to drop new music.

Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album
Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album. Picture: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, VH1

As mentioned above, Beyoncé is releasing Renaissance on July 29th and she's referring to it as Act 1. This has led people to believe that a double album is in the works and a second act could drop later in the year or in 2023. Given the long wait time fans also think that a brand new Beyoncé single could drop imminently so the Beyhive is currently on high alert.

You can currently pre-order several Renaissance album bundles via Beyoncé's website which include CDs and t-shirts. The album is also available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify and fans have spotted that it's 16 tracks long and 14 (!) of them are explicit. Whether or not is a visual album like Beyoncé and Lemonade, is yet to be confirmed.

Of course, all of this Beyoncé information means that the internet is truly broketh. Here's how the Beyhive are coping.

1) The word is out.

2) We wouldn't have it any other way.

3) Our time is now!

4) Seriously, it's time to get up!

5) Summer 2022 belongs to Beyoncé now. It's official.

6) I'm crying.

7) I'm prepared.

8) How did we miss this?

9) Congratulations to all of us.

10) Sleep? Never heard of her.

11) And I oop.

12) Ffsssssssss.

13) God is real.

14) What's better than one album... two!

15) Anyone else feel old?

16) Class is in session.

17) Has everyone got their outfits ready?

18) Only Beyoncé can make us do this.

19) Someone call 911!

20) A tale as old as time.

21) In conclusion...

Bring on July 29th!

