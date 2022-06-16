Beyoncé is back and the Renaissance memes will make you scream BEYONCÉ?!!

By Sam Prance

BEYONCE?!!!! Her long-rumoured B7 album is actually happening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyhive, the wait is over! Beyoncé has announced a new album. It's called Renaissance and she's broken the internet again.

Ever since Beyoncé released Lemonade, fans have been desperate to find out what her next project would sound like. In the following years, Beyoncé has given us plenty to enjoy: Beychella, Everything Is Love, Homecoming, The Lion King: The Gift, but she's remained completely silent when it comes to questions about her seventh solo studio album... until now that is!

Last week (Jun 10), Beyoncé, the mysterious and beloved troll that she is, sent fans into meltdown after removing her profile pictures from all of her social media profiles. She then dropped several hints that music would indeed be coming and today (Jun 16), Beyoncé has confirmed that Renaissance (!) Act 1 (!!) will be dropping worldwide on all platforms on July 29th.

Naturally, everyone is losing it. With that in mind, here's all the key Renaissance info you need to know and all the funniest memes and reactions in response to the news that Beyoncé, BEYONCÉ?!!! is back and about to drop new music.

Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album. Picture: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, VH1

As mentioned above, Beyoncé is releasing Renaissance on July 29th and she's referring to it as Act 1. This has led people to believe that a double album is in the works and a second act could drop later in the year or in 2023. Given the long wait time fans also think that a brand new Beyoncé single could drop imminently so the Beyhive is currently on high alert.

You can currently pre-order several Renaissance album bundles via Beyoncé's website which include CDs and t-shirts. The album is also available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify and fans have spotted that it's 16 tracks long and 14 (!) of them are explicit. Whether or not is a visual album like Beyoncé and Lemonade, is yet to be confirmed.

Of course, all of this Beyoncé information means that the internet is truly broketh. Here's how the Beyhive are coping.

1) The word is out.

2) We wouldn't have it any other way.

*everybody bout to get in bed for the night



Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/QyD0GAhNF9 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 16, 2022

3) Our time is now!

4) Seriously, it's time to get up!

WE DID IT Y'ALL. NEW BEYONCÉ ALBUM. AND A DATE?!?!?! GET UP!!! pic.twitter.com/PnxzeoDEJs — amorphous (@loneamorphous) June 16, 2022

5) Summer 2022 belongs to Beyoncé now. It's official.

It’s gonna be a beyoncé summer i couldn’t be happier rn pic.twitter.com/kVAe43OH4s — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) June 16, 2022

6) I'm crying.

beyoncé announcing her new album in the middle of the night: pic.twitter.com/h11I765683 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 16, 2022

7) I'm prepared.

8) How did we miss this?

not beyonce dropping the album title in an interview a year ago… #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/qlpBP4kEWF — kyra 🍅🏠 (@kyrasversion) June 16, 2022

9) Congratulations to all of us.

WE MADE IT THROUGH THE BEYONCÉ DROUGHT pic.twitter.com/m3Vmpywy6l — ᥫ᭡ 💿 (@PERSONABEY) June 16, 2022

10) Sleep? Never heard of her.

I know y’all some of y’all sleep but BEYONCÉ IS COMING pic.twitter.com/wTxpv7SL1B — Dai (@thinkdaii) June 16, 2022

11) And I oop.

not beyoncé bringing back the mass marketed, planned album release. after your favs tripped and stumbled trying to replicate the sneak release post-self titled — Maya Gold (@mayagpatterson) June 16, 2022

12) Ffsssssssss.

Not Beyoncé’s selling the merch without showing us what it looks like!

Not there’s 4 options with no photos!

Not she’s tryna bring back CD’s knowing damn well we ain’t got no players!

Not ima buy a box anyway! 😭 https://t.co/9aRZm9jSVb — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 16, 2022

13) God is real.

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

14) What's better than one album... two!

RENAISSANCE ACT 1!



Its a double album... Beyonce is giving us two albums pic.twitter.com/42UDug8zgf — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) June 16, 2022

15) Anyone else feel old?

Seeing way too many people say this is their first Beyoncé album as an adult…Renaissance for the old hoes. MOVE pic.twitter.com/n62DIVsXPC — •🦭 (@RossiSongo) June 16, 2022

16) Class is in session.

me reviewing my history renaissance lessons from two years ago so i can understand beyoncé’s references in her new album pic.twitter.com/mB2cAkoFpI — reNAYssance ♓︎ (@itsbarbey) June 16, 2022

17) Has everyone got their outfits ready?

what I’m wearing to the Beyoncé Renaissance act 1 listening party pic.twitter.com/JQzlIurnOk — pocket (@islandthembo) June 16, 2022

18) Only Beyoncé can make us do this.

Chileeeee my love for Beyoncé will never die 🥹😭😭. I deadass just bought merch and don’t even know what is. Only the queen B 🐝 👸🏾….Beyoncé is coming #BEYONCEISCOMING #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/MBGlBSoWvZ — Kristen (@kristenclove) June 16, 2022

19) Someone call 911!

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/weo5SdYQdI — “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) June 16, 2022

21) In conclusion...

16 new Beyoncé songs and this is only act ONE??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rMBB5SL3Xx — ty. feels a RENAISSANCE emerging (@TKing_20) June 16, 2022

Bring on July 29th!