Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

10 June 2022, 14:14

Watch Iman Vellani take on The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz
Picture: PopBuzz

By Sam Prance

Can you beat The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz? Iman Vellani can do it in her sleep.

It's official. The MCU has a new series and Ms. Marvel is every bit as iconic as you'd expect. The Disney+ show is based on the Ms. Marvel comics and it tells the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Kamala is an Avengers fan who worships Captain Marvel and struggles to fit in. One day she gains her own set of powers and becomes a superhero in her own right.

The show is led by talented newcomer Iman Vellani and, just like Kamala, Iman is a true Marvel stan. In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has even compared Kamala to Tom Holland. Speaking to Empire Magazine, he said: "Much like Tom Holland and and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized."

With that in mind, we thought it was only right to test Iman's knowledge and see just how much of a Marvel stan she is by getting her to take on The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz.

How well did she do? Well, you'll just have to click the link above to watch the full video on Global Player, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel to find out.

Iman Vellani playing Ms. Marvel on Disney+
Picture: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

And, if you'd like to do 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz' yourself, here's all the questions:

ROUND 1: THE MCU TRIVIA ROUND

  • What is MJ’s actual full name in Spider-Man?
  • Which Infinity Stone did Thanos get first?
  • What is Carol Danvers’ nickname for Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel?
  • What game is Thor playing with Korg in Avengers: Endgame?
  • Who has appeared in the most Marvel movies?

ROUND 2: THE IRON-STAN ROUND

  • What is Tony Stark’s middle name?
  • What material was first used in the core of Tony’s Arc Reactor?
  • In Far From Home, Tony Stark gives Peter Parker his AI glasses, called ‘EDITH’… What does EDITH stand for?
  • Finish the Tony Stark quote: “I told you. I don’t want to join your _________.”
  • Name everyone on Iron Man’s team in Civil War.

ROUND 3: NAME THAT CHARACTER

Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Name That Character
Picture: Marvel

ROUND 4: THE SIXTY-SECOND CHALLENGE

  • As of right now, 28 Marvel movies have been released, can you name all of them in ONE MINUTE?

How did you do?

