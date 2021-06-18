Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Vorce apologises for racist and homophobic social media posts

By Jazmin Duribe

Billie and Matthew are thought to have been dating since April 2021.

Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Vorce has apologised for using racist and homophobic language in unearthed social media posts.

Billie, 19, and Matthew, 29, are thought to have been dating since April. The rumoured couple have been spotted hanging out together in California but neither have confirmed that they are officially in a relationship.

Earlier this week, the singer's fans uncovered tweets and Facebook posts where he used offensive language and slurs about Black and gay people. In the posts, which were shared between 2011 and 2012, Matthew used the N-word, homophobic slurs and he also called singer Adele the "British Miss Piggy".

Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Vorce apologises for racist and homophobic social media posts. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram, @corduroygraham via Instagram

On Thursday (June 17), Matthew – who is an actor and writer – apologised for using "offensive" language. He wrote: "I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, or a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter.

"I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."

Matthew Vorce's Instagram. Picture: @corduroygraham via Instagram

Billie hasn't responded to Matthew's comments directly. However, around the time Matthew's problematic posts came to light fans noticed that Billie liked an Instagram post, which read: "This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something that you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP, sometimes y’all are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn how to mind your business."

She also shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption: "i’m tireeeddddddd." It's not known if Billie was referencing Matthew's comments or recent queerbaiting accusations stemming from her 'Lost Cause' music video.