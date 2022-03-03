Billie Eilish says she doesn't have any friends since becoming famous

By Jazmin Duribe

"My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child…except that I don’t have any friends."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has opened up about becoming famous in her teens and how that has resulted in her having no friends in a new interview with V magazine.

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer told the publication that little has changed since she was launched into the spotlight aged 14 when she released her debut single 'Ocean Eyes'. That's partly because of her childhood home in Highland Park, Los Angeles, which has remained untouched despite her earning millions.

"My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother, I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time…[they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003," Billie explained.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish says she doesn't have any friends since becoming famous. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images, @billieeilish via Instagram

"It feels the same as it always did. There's no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it’s really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes. My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child…except that I don’t have any friends."

Billie, who previously had friendships with Bhad Bhabie and deceased rapper XXXTentacion, then said that she considers people she works with to be her friends. She added: "I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends – they’re actually my best friends."

Elsewhere in the interview, Billie reflected on when she started to feel uncomfortable going out in public at the age of 16.

Billie continued: "It was a nightmare and it scared the living hell out of me, because I was just turned into this prop. I’ve never been so scared. It was like, a huge stampede…in those three months, I’d gotten bigger, but I didn’t know it until I was in that situation.

"From that day on, I didn’t go anywhere. I didn’t do anything. I was so flipped out by what had happened and how powerless I felt. And I didn’t have security because I didn’t have the money for it. I was the level of fame that needs security, but also the level of fame where you don’t really have the resources."