Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott

By Jazmin Duribe

What did Billie Eilish say to Travis Scott? Here's all the Kanye West drama explained.

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West after he demanded that she apologises to Travis Scott.

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish stopped her Atlanta show after she noticed that a fan was struggling to breathe. Billie asked other concert-goers to "give [the fan] some time...don't crowd" and then once the fan received their inhaler the show resumed.

While this was all going on, Billie told the crowd: "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going." Some believed this was a dig at Travis Scott, who continued his Astroworld festival performance when the event descended into chaos. Sadly, 10 people died and hundreds more were injured at the tragic event in November 2021. Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from festival-goers and families of the deceased.

Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation, Alamy, Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kanye West, who will be headlining Coachella with Billie in April, clearly thought that Billie was taking a swipe at Travis and demanded that she apologise to him.

In an Instagram post, Kanye wrote: "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED."

Kanye then said that Travis would be with him at Coachella. Travis was reportedly dropped from the festival lineup following the Astroworld tragedy and his fans signed a petition to get him reinstated. However, it later turned out that over 60,000 of those signatures had been faked and the petition was removed.

Kanye added: "AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM." Billie clapped back at Kanye in the comment section, and wrote: "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

The grandmother of Astroworld's youngest victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount, has also defended Billie. Speaking to The Independent, Tericia Blount said Kanye should not be coming for Billie online.

She said: "I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous. She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth."

