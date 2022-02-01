Travis Scott Coachella petition removed after over 60,000 "fraudulent" signatures were found

"After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts."

A petition calling for Travis Scott to be allowed to perform at Coachella has been removed from Change.org after it was found that over 60,000 signatures were actually fake.

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper was due to headline at Coachella in 2020 alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine, but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Travis was then due to headline the annual festival in April 2022 alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. However, in December Travis was replaced by Kanye West following the ongoing Astroworld concert controversy.

In November 2021, 10 were left dead and hundreds more were injured following a crowd surge during Travis' festival. Travis and the organisers of the tragic event have since been named in a number of lawsuits.

Last week (Jan 26), it was reported that a petition calling for Travis to be a headliner at Coachella in 2023, titled 'BRING TRAVIS BACK TO COACHELLA', had reached 70,000 signatures in only three days.

The petition read: "After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap. We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!" However, that number dropped overnight to as little as 5,000 leaving many confused.

Change.org later confirmed that over 60,000 signatures were removed from the petition after it was discovered that the signatures had been obtained fraudulently.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, a spokesperson said: "This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines. The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition."

"We are deeply committed to the experience of our users, which means prioritizing accuracy, and finding and eliminating fraud. We have a range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity."

Travis Scott is yet to address the situation, but we will update you if he does.

