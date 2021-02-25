Billie Eilish is being criticised for selling $180 merch

"We're in the middle of a deadly pandemic, people are losing money, jobs, etc and Billie Eilish decides to sell merch for €150-250 when her fans are literally 10-25 years old."

Billie Eilish has just dropped new merch for her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which will be released on Apple TV+ on February 26.

On Wednesday (Feb 24), the 'Therefore I Am' singer shared photos of herself in her new collection on Instagram. The 12-piece collection includes hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts and socks, all covered in futuristic graphics. Billie explained that all the pieces (apart from the socks) are made from "organic fabrics" and are sustainable.

She wrote: "Everything in this line (besides the socks) are made from organic fabrics! all grown without pesticides which is better for the environment. everything is made in the USA (mostly in California) which supports our homegrown economy and saves on international shipping, meaning it’s more sustainable."

Billie Eilish is being criticised for selling $180 merch. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, billieeilish.com

Whilst Billie's fans were living for the designs, some thought the items were ridiculously overpriced. The most expensive piece in the collection is a pair of rhinestone sweatpants which retail for $190. You can pick up the matching hoodie for $180.

Billie addressed the higher price point when sharing images from the collection on Instagram, noting that because of the fabrics used to create the garments and the production process, they are more expensive than usual.

She added: "We've worked hard to create custom shapes, paying extra attention to all the details. you might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable. My hope is that by investing in more high quality items they will last for a much longer time, and we can all buy and consume less. this is so important to me and i hope you love it as much as i do."

