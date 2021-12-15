Billie Eilish says watching porn as a child "destroyed" her brain

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish first started watching porn when she was 11-years-old.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has opened up about her relationship with porn and the negative effect that watching it as a child has had on her.

Last week (Dec 6), Billie Eilish released the music video her song 'Male Fantasy'. The single is inspired by Billie's relationship with porn. Speaking to i-D, Billie said: "The other day I was talking about how stupid and unrealistic porn is so much of the time. Pornography can make you feel violated and good at the same time and this conversation turned into the song."

Now, Billie has spoken frankly about when she first started watching porn and how it "destroyed" her brain growing up.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish opens up about the meaning behind her three tattoos

Billie Eilish says watching porn as a child "destroyed" her brain. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram, Disney+

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show about 'Male Fantasy' and her evolving relationship with porn, Billie said: "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex."

Billie then explained: "I was an advocate and I thought I was ‘one of the guys’ and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

Billie added that watching "abusive BDSM" porn, when she first became sexually active led to "problems" where she was "not saying no to things that were not good". The 19-year-old continued: "It’s because I thought that that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to."

Billie ended by saying: "I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK. The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that…it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn."

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.