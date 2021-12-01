Billie Eilish opens up about the meaning behind her three tattoos

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish opened up about her tattoos and the meaning behind them on Vanity Fair's Billie Eilish: Same Interview, Fifth Year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has confirmed what her three tattoos are and revealed whether or not she will get any more tattoos in the future.

In 2019, during Vanity Fair's Billie Eilish: Same Interview, Third Year, Billie was asked: "What will you embark on for the first time?" Billie responded: "A tattoo maybe... No face tattoos. The only tattoos I wanna get are the ones that barely anyone can see." Then, in Vanity Fair's Same Interview, Fourth Year, Billie teased: "I did get a tattoo but you won't ever see it."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish asks fans not to eat turkey for Thanksgiving

However, when Billie did a cover story with British Vogue in 2021, fans spotted that she had two tattoos. Now, Billie has opened up about exactly what and where her tattoos are. She's also touched on what the meaning behind them all is.

How many tattoos does Billie Eilish have?

Billie Eilish tattoos meaning. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

In Vanity Fair's Same Interview, Fifth Year, Billie explains: "I have three tattoos now." Pointing to the centre of her chest, she says: "I have one here that says 'Eilish'. Yes, I love myself." Billie then points to just beneath her right ribcage and adds: "I have one here. Big boy here, which is a dragon. I got the dragon right after last year's."

Finally, Billie shows off her left hand and reveals: "I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up. A little fairy book called Fairyopolis." Billie continues: "They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

As for if she'll get more tattoos, Billie says: "I love tattoos. My mum has her hands on her head. My mum hates tattoos. No, I'm not gonna be all tatted up but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while and now I'm like. Give me a little more time and then I'll get another one."

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.