Billie Eilish says she's "incredibly embarrassed and ashamed" about her past

By Jazmin Duribe

"I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing."

Billie Eilish has said she's "incredibly embarrassed and ashamed" about her past actions.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 'NDA' singer seemingly addressed the offensive videos she made aged 14 which resurfaced online in June. In the clip, Billie can be seen mouthing along to an anti-Asian slur in a song. At the time, Billie apologised to the Asian community on Instagram.

"I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing," Billie told the publication. "The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly."

She added: "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It’s so weird.

"The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I'm like: 'Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?'"

As well as backlash towards her offensive past videos, Billie has also been hit with another resurfaced video. Last week, Billie received backlash for saying her favourite cartoon character was Cindy from The Boondocks in a 2018 interview with Montreality. "That’s me if I just did all the things I thought about doing. If I didn’t have good judgement", Billie said.

Some thought it was an example of cultural appropriation because Cindy is a white girl who is deemed a "culture vulture" and is obsessed with Black culture. Billie hasn't commented on the criticism as of yet.

