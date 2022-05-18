Cardi B shares hilarious video of how she changes her son's diapers while wearing acrylics

Cardi B changes Wave's diapers without even removing her acrylic nails.

Cardi B has revealed how she changes her son's diapers while wearing acrylic nails in a step-by-step video tutorial for fans.

Cardi B is a woman of many talents. After first rising to fame as the breakthrough star of Love & Hip Hop: New York season 6 in 2015, Cardi has since gone on to become a chart-topping, Grammy award-winning artist. Not to mention, she's acted in films like Hustlers and F9. Cardi is also a mother of two: three-year-old daughter Kulture and eight-month-old son Wave.

Being a mother of young children, Cardi has to change diapers on the regular and she's now explained exactly how she does it without removing her signature acrylics. Better yet, Cardi's posted a video documenting her entire process.

Cardi B shows fans how she changes her baby's diapers with acrylic nails on
Cardi B shows fans how she changes her baby's diapers with acrylic nails on. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @iamcardib via Twitter

Yesterday (May 17), Kash Doll, who recently became a mother, tweeted Cardi: "Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling." Cardi then replied by tweeting: "Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video. Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices."

In the video, Cardi demonstrates her process on a teddy bear. She says: "You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks. Make sure it's clean so then you can turn it to the side. You clean the butthole." Cardi ends the video by saying: "I don't know if it's cause I have two kids, I can probably do it a little faster. I've worn nails this long since I was 19."

Cardi's daughter Kulture also watches on and asks: "Mommy why are you doing that to the bear?" to which Cardi laughs and says: "It's a long story."

Thanking Cardi for her video, Kash tweeted back: "Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa."

Changing diapers without compromising your aesthetic? We have no choice but to stan.

