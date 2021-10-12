Demi Lovato says the word 'alien' is "derogatory" to extraterrestrials

By Jazmin Duribe

Demi has been looking for evidence of extraterrestrial life in their new show Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato believes the word alien is a "derogatory term".

In case you didn't know, the 'Sober' singer is obsessed with UFOs and is a known believer in extraterrestrial life. Demi even has a four-episode documentary series on Peacock, titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where they hunt for evidence of other-worldly life alongside their sister Dallas and friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, who is skeptical that aliens exist.

While we have to wait to find out if Demi managed to find extraterrestrial life in the final episode, they have spoken about their findings in a number of interviews to promote the show, including the problematic nature of the term "aliens".

Aliens can be defined as "a hypothetical or fictional being from another world" or "a foreigner, especially one who is not a naturalized citizen of the country where he or she is living". In an interview with Pedestrian TV, Demi said: "I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything.

"That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

Demi also thinks we need to ditch the negative stereotypes we have been fed about UFOs. They hope that their documentary will dispel the myths about extraterrestrial life and show that they actually aren't going to hurt us. "Why would they want our planet when we’re running it into the ground? I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago," Demi continued.

"I also think that if there are civilisations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!"

