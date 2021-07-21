Demi Lovato reveals they filmed their first sex scene

By Jazmin Duribe

"I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that."

Demi Lovato has officially filmed their first sex scene and they couldn't be prouder.

The 'Dancing With the Devil' singer has been in the acting biz for a very long time. Demi is probably best known for their iconic role in Disney Channel's Camp Rock, where they played aspiring singer Mitchie Torres.

On Tuesday (July 20), Demi revealed their sex scene news to their fans on Instagram alongside a seductive lingerie photo. "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," Demi wrote.

Demi Lovato opens up about filming their first sex scene. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, @ddlovato via Instagram

"Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

While Demi didn't confirm what she was filming the sex scene for, the scene is most likely for Demi's upcoming NBC comedy series Hungry which is currently in production. Hungry follows friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better", Deadline reports.

Demi is starring in the series and serving as executive producer alongside Will & Grace writer Suzanne Martin. A release date is yet to be announced.

Go Demi!