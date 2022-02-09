All the best memes about Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's BRITs performance

9 February 2022, 11:48

By Sam Prance

The BRITs often surprise viewers with unexpected collaborations and this year it was Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon.

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon took to the stage together at the BRITs and the reactions will make you cry with laughter.

Last night (Feb 8), the 2022 BRIT Awards took place. Adele won big with three awards: British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year and Best British Song. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish all won awards in their respective categories and the likes of Little Simz, Dave and Sam Fender stole the show with their performances.

However, it was Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's surprise performance of 'Bad Habits' that truly shocked viewers.

Ed Sheeran performed with Bring Me The Horizon at The BRITs and the memes are hilarious
Ed Sheeran performed with Bring Me The Horizon at The BRITs and the memes are hilarious. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The BRITs are no stranger to surprise collaborations but no one was ready for Ed and BMTH to team up. The show opened with Ed singing a more rock-influenced version of his Number 1 single 'Bad Habits'. So far so normal but, mere moments later, BMTH appeared on stage with lead vocalist Oliver Sykes trading vocals with Ed on the track.

Naturally, fans of both Ed and BMTH were shocked to see their faves join forces. One person tweeted: "Wtf ed sheeran x bring me the horizon is a collab nobody ever asked for but it actually goes off so hard omg." Another person added: "Ed Sheeran and bring me the horizon I was not expecting that."

The reactions then descended into memes and they are hilarious.

All hail our new emo king Ed Sheeran!

