All the best memes about Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's BRITs performance

By Sam Prance

The BRITs often surprise viewers with unexpected collaborations and this year it was Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon.

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon took to the stage together at the BRITs and the reactions will make you cry with laughter.

Last night (Feb 8), the 2022 BRIT Awards took place. Adele won big with three awards: British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year and Best British Song. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish all won awards in their respective categories and the likes of Little Simz, Dave and Sam Fender stole the show with their performances.

However, it was Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's surprise performance of 'Bad Habits' that truly shocked viewers.

Ed Sheeran performed with Bring Me The Horizon at The BRITs and the memes are hilarious. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The BRITs are no stranger to surprise collaborations but no one was ready for Ed and BMTH to team up. The show opened with Ed singing a more rock-influenced version of his Number 1 single 'Bad Habits'. So far so normal but, mere moments later, BMTH appeared on stage with lead vocalist Oliver Sykes trading vocals with Ed on the track.

Naturally, fans of both Ed and BMTH were shocked to see their faves join forces. One person tweeted: "Wtf ed sheeran x bring me the horizon is a collab nobody ever asked for but it actually goes off so hard omg." Another person added: "Ed Sheeran and bring me the horizon I was not expecting that."

The reactions then descended into memes and they are hilarious.

wtf ed sheeran x bring me the horizon is a collab nobody ever asked for but it actually goes off so hard omg #brits — sam (@saamcarr) February 8, 2022

Ed Sheehan and bring me the horizon I was not expecting that #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/K33vhKd3Kr — not thriving (@chloecloverleaf) February 8, 2022

Ed Sheeran at the brits https://t.co/GJIbuYq26w — gels (@ieslegnerual) February 8, 2022

not sure why everyone is so surprised that Ed Sheeran is a BMTH fan,, have y'all not seen his Suicide Season tattoo? pic.twitter.com/S9yjV4Ws7U — soulja blegh (@MarcosSOTS) February 8, 2022

Ed Sheeran has a secret set for When We Were Young fest — Post Lockdown Rhapsody (@pattybofficial) February 8, 2022

ed sheeran after performing with bring me the horizon #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/HrxtL7CrCs — ⿴ (@jiutrbl) February 8, 2022

ed sheeran after he sang with bring me the horizon pic.twitter.com/HY81b6YKyt — mol :) (@abeIsf1) February 8, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon can do quite literally anything and it’s amazing. I. Love. It. — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) February 8, 2022

All hail our new emo king Ed Sheeran!

