Joe Trohman is temporarily leaving Fall Out Boy for his mental health

By Sam Prance

"Without disclosing the details, I must tell you that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years."

Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist Joe Trohman has announced that he has decided to leave the band to protect his mental health.

It's impossible to imagine Fall Out Boy without Joe Trohman. Ever since the beloved pop-punk band first formed in 2001, he has been a vital member of the group. Over the course of the past 22 years, Joe has played epic guitar solos on all eight of Fall Out Boy's albums, from Take This To Your Grave in 2003 to the band's upcoming 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust.

Alongside the release of Fall Out Boy's new single 'Love from the Other Side', Joe has confirmed that he's temporarily stepping away from the band.

Why has Joe Trohman left Fall Out Boy?

Joe Trohman is leaving Fall Out Boy for his mental health. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images, Nigel Crane/Redferns

Taking to Twitter (Jan 18), Joe released a statement. In it, he writes: "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without disclosing the details, I must tell you that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years."

Joe then explained that the current state of his mental health has led him to choose to leave Fall Out Boy for the time being: "So to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Discussing the band's new album, Joe added: "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we’re releasing a new album that fills me with great pride." He then confirmed that this isn't the end for him and Fall Out Boy by writing: "Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent".

a note from Joe: pic.twitter.com/CbK887oWLn — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2023

Joe ended the statement by saying: "In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary decision."