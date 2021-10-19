Billy Porter calls out Vogue for putting Harry Styles on the cover in a dress

By Jazmin Duribe

"I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

Billy Porter has criticised Vogue for featuring Harry Styles on its cover in a dress.

Harry is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion. In December 2020, Harry became the first man in history to grace the cover of Vogue on his own. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was pictured wearing a Gucci couture gown and he was praised for challenging gender stereotypes.

The Pose actor, who is also known to reject gender norms and can often be seen on the red carpet in skirts and dresses, has now called out Vogue for putting Harry on the cover in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

Billy Porter calls out Vogue for putting Harry Styles on the cover in a dress. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

"I changed the whole game. I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it," Billy explained.

"I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I'm not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

He added: "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn't care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight."

While Harry has never labelled his sexuality, he has spoken about his fondness of wearing women's clothing in the past. Speaking to Vogue, he said: "I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.

"There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means – it just becomes this extended part of creating something."

Harry hasn't addressed Billy's comments yet but we will update you if he does.

