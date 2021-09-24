Harry Styles pauses concert to give dating advice to fan in the crowd

By Katie Louise Smith

"Harry giving love and dating advice and calling a man trash I LOVE L O V E to see it omg."

Throughout his Love on Tour shows so far, Harry Styles has been reacting and responding to signs that fans are holding up from within the audience. (We now know that he will not punch anyone in the face, but he will show you his ass on request.)

During his show in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 22nd, Harry took the time to answer one very specific relationship advice question from a fan in the crowd. In fact, he even paused his show to give a detailed response, and even included a quote from The Notebook. (!)

The pressing query in question? "Should I text him back?" Harry's response? Probably some of the best dating advice you'll ever hear in your life.

Harry Styles gives dating advice to fan at Saint Paul concert. Picture: Jay L. Clendenin/via Getty Images, Anthony Pham/via Getty Images, @honeybeeclay via Instagram Live

Before giving Carrie Bradshaw and Jean Milburn a run for their money, Harry needed a little more context about the situation. Captured in an Instagram Live from @honeybeeclay and other fans at the gig, Harry asked the fan: "I have a question: Is he nice to you?"

In response to the fan's question, Harry then said: "In my opinion? If you should, this shouldn't even be a question. If we're wondering, if we're playing games... if we're wondering 'Should I text him? Should I not text him? I can't text him too soon. Then I think about double texting. That's a whole different risky business ... It's a whole thing."

😭 Harry giving love n dating advice and calling a man trash I LOVE L O V E to see it omg pic.twitter.com/pzU9cs4i7n — Olivia (@OliviaAloud) September 23, 2021

Harry then wrapped his top tier, 10/10 advice with a quote from The Notebook: "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games... TRASH! TRASH! TRASH! NOT FOR YOU!"

The Notebook (2004) | Harry Styles (2021) pic.twitter.com/lAvXKcEWj5 — harry styles gifs (@HRRYGIF) September 23, 2021

Harry Styles. Grammy winner. Movie star. Fashion icon. Dating and relationship advice guru. King.

READ MORE: Harry Styles labelled 'Consent King' by models in Watermelon Sugar video