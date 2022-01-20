Harry Styles Love On Tour: Tickets, presale, prices, dates and why fans are outraged

20 January 2022, 13:07

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is facing backlash for making fans repurchase tickets to his rescheduled Love On Tour dates.

Harry Styles has just announced his rescheduled Love On Tour dates but he is facing backlash over fans losing their tickets.

Ever since Harry Styles released Fine Line in 2019, fans have been desperate to see the 27-year-old perform on tour. Initially, Harry was scheduled to go on tour in 2020 but all of his dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Harry finally did the US leg of his Love On Tour, and now the singer has announced the rest of his rescheduled dates.

However, Harry has upgraded many of his dates from arenas to stadiums and fans who bought tickets to the original dates are being made to repurchase their tickets. As a result, many fans are worried that they won't get tickets to the new dates. With that in mind, here's all that you need to know about Harry's Love On Tour tickets from the prices to the presale.

Is there a Harry Styles Love On Tour tickets presale?

Harry was initially meant to perform seven arena gigs in the UK and Ireland but he's now changed the dates to four stadium gigs in 2022 in Glasgow (Ibrox Stadium) on 11th June, Manchester (Emirates Old Trafford) on 15th June, London (Wembley Stadium) on 18th June and Dublin (Aviva Stadium) on 22th June. He will then perform in Europe and South America.

Fans who had tickets to the original arena dates are being refunded and given a presale code to buy tickets to the stadium dates. If you had tickets to the now cancelled arena dates, you should have received your refund and an email with your presale code. If not, you should contact your ticket sales outlet immediately and they should help you out.

When is the Harry Styles Love On Tour presale?

As for when tickets go on sale, here's what you need to know:

  • Presale for previous ticket holders: Monday 24th January at 9:00 AM (GMT)
  • O2 presale: Wednesday 26th January at 9:00 AM (GMT)
  • Live Nation presale: Thursday 27th January at 9:00 AM (GMT)
  • Public sale: Friday 28th January at 9:00 AM (GMT)

As it stands, there is no information about ticket prices but we shall update you as soon as there is. Tickets to Harry's previous arena dates were priced between £40 and £70. Visit Harry's website for more information.

Naturally, fans are angry that they have to re-buy tickets and have no guarantee that they'll get tickets or good seats. One fan tweeted: "So ticketmaster have had my money for 3 dates for over 2 years and now I have no guarantee of actually seeing Harry and have to go through the stress of buying tickets again?"

Harry is yet to respond to the backlash but hopefully, the previous ticket holder presale will mean that everyone who initially had tickets will be able to get them again.

Good luck to everyone trying to buy tickets!

