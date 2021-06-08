Liam Payne says being in One Direction nearly killed him

By Sam Prance

Liam Payne says he would have died from alcohol abuse if One Direction hadn't gone on hiatus.

Liam Payne has spoken frankly about how his experience in One Direction almost killed him on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

During the extensive interview, Liam explained that he was relieved when One Direction went on hiatus in 2016 because he doesn't think he would still be alive if they had kept on touring. Liam said: "The day the band ended I was like 'Thank Lord for that,' and I know a lot of people are gonna be mad at me for saying that but I needed to stop or it would kill me."

Liam then opened up about how the lack of freedom in One Direction led him to abuse alcohol and pills while on the road.

Liam Payne says he would be dead if One Direction hadn't gone on hiatus. Picture: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Liam said: "We were always locked in a room at night and then it would be car, hotel room, stage, sing, locked. The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms, and what is in the room? A mini-bar." He then continued: "So I had a party-for-one that seemed to carry on for years. It was wild but the only way you could get the frustration out."

As for his own happiness, Liam revealed: "I don't know what makes me happy at this point. I really don't. I've made my own choices in life, being an alcoholic, doing whatever else."

When asked if he'd ever had "moments of suicidal ideation", Liam confessed: "Yeah. There is definitely some stuff I have never spoken about to do with it. It was really, really severe."

There are very few people who have experienced what he has in the last decade.



Liam Payne opens up about his darkest moments, failed relationships & becoming an an entrepreneur.



He's inspiring, complex and deeply honest🙏🏽 You are going to love this 👉🏽 https://t.co/xK8GUZ7XMB pic.twitter.com/5OINre7eXN — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) June 7, 2021

During the interview, Liam also spoke about his breakup with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry and revealed that he's currently working on himself. He said: "I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good."

