Lil Nas X addresses backlash over his Satan Shoes which contain real human blood

29 March 2021, 11:48

Jazmin Duribe

Jazmin Duribe

Lil Nas X has been accused of corrupting children with "satanic" imagery following the release of his 'Montero' music video.

Lil Nas X has addressed the criticism surrounding his new Satan Shoes, which contain a drop of real human blood, in the most Lil Nas X way possible.

As you know, the 'Old Town Road' rapper dropped his highly-anticipated song and music video 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' last week. In the video, Lil Nas X falls from heaven to hell on a stripper pole and gives Satan a lap dance. He's received a lot of criticism for the video from conservatives who believe he is promoting Satanism to children.

However, there's also backlash surrounding Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes, a limited-edition pair of Nike Air Max 97s in collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF, which contain a drop of real human blood (drawn from members of the MSCHF team) in the soles mixed with 60 CCs of red ink.

Lil Nas X addresses backlash over his Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X addresses backlash over his Satan Shoes. Picture: Columbia, Lil Nas X via YouTube

The controversial Satan shoes go on sale today (March 29) and are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven. Only 666 pairs will be made available and they retail for $1,018.

Nike have confirmed they are not involved in the collaboration in a statement to NBC News, which read: "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

The shoes have incited backlash from people who are offended that Lil Nas X is promoting Satanic imagery, especially ahead of Easter Sunday (April 4).

As to be expected, Lil Nas X has been clapping back at the haters on Twitter in the best way.

In response to the backlash, Lil Nas X then posted a heartfelt apology video on YouTube. It probably wasn't the apology people were expecting, though, as in the short clip he holds up the trainer and before he gets into the apology it cuts to the exact moment where he starts grinding on Satan's lap from his music video. I-

Well, what did you expect from the internet's best professional troll?

