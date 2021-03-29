Lil Nas X addresses backlash over his Satan Shoes which contain real human blood

By Jazmin Duribe

Lil Nas X has been accused of corrupting children with "satanic" imagery following the release of his 'Montero' music video.

Lil Nas X has addressed the criticism surrounding his new Satan Shoes, which contain a drop of real human blood, in the most Lil Nas X way possible.

As you know, the 'Old Town Road' rapper dropped his highly-anticipated song and music video 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' last week. In the video, Lil Nas X falls from heaven to hell on a stripper pole and gives Satan a lap dance. He's received a lot of criticism for the video from conservatives who believe he is promoting Satanism to children.

However, there's also backlash surrounding Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes, a limited-edition pair of Nike Air Max 97s in collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF, which contain a drop of real human blood (drawn from members of the MSCHF team) in the soles mixed with 60 CCs of red ink.

The controversial Satan shoes go on sale today (March 29) and are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven. Only 666 pairs will be made available and they retail for $1,018.

Nike have confirmed they are not involved in the collaboration in a statement to NBC News, which read: "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

The shoes have incited backlash from people who are offended that Lil Nas X is promoting Satanic imagery, especially ahead of Easter Sunday (April 4).

Lil Nas X is LITERALLY out here telling you he’s a satanist in his new video.



Promoting nikes’ Satan shoes with human blood inside of them 😳 and y’all are cheering him on???

This world is goneeee — Enigma (@shannon_gumbs) March 27, 2021

Hold up... so Nike didn’t collab with Curry because he wanted to add bible verses on his shoes.. but Nike collabs with Lil Nas X to make these ugly, satanic ass shoes?? https://t.co/yRU8U4c7u4 — Alex Delarosa (@SirYaevyy) March 27, 2021

Black Twitter: *Defends Lil Nas X*

Lil Nas X: *Drops Satan Shoes* pic.twitter.com/KUEPj3eMLB — IRRELEVANT NEGRO🥀 (@irrelevantnegr0) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X can literally give satan a lap dance in his music video, and release a pair of satan shoes, and people still don't believe that there are satan worshippers in the music industry.



That's the level of delusion we're dealing with. — Matt Stephens, Jacked & Tan Supremacist (@Matt_S_Stephens) March 27, 2021

Them lil nas x Nike shoes aren’t cool or progressive they’re just weird and mfs defending that shit are even more weird...like why? This is beyond me pic.twitter.com/QLfSW9THsv — Vens (@callhimkeezus) March 28, 2021

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X is going to be selling 666 pairs of shoes that contain human blood in them.



Stay the fuck away from me if you don’t see an issue with that — J📖 (@The_Trxth) March 26, 2021

As to be expected, Lil Nas X has been clapping back at the haters on Twitter in the best way.

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

y’all gotta admit... the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

In response to the backlash, Lil Nas X then posted a heartfelt apology video on YouTube. It probably wasn't the apology people were expecting, though, as in the short clip he holds up the trainer and before he gets into the apology it cuts to the exact moment where he starts grinding on Satan's lap from his music video. I-

Well, what did you expect from the internet's best professional troll?