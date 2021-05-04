Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces she is pregnant with first baby

By Sam Prance

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be the first member of Little Mix to have a baby.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé footballer Andre Gray.

Taking to Instagram today (May 4), Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that she is pregnant and posted the first photos of her with her baby bump. Leigh-Anne wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

In the stunning photos, Leigh-Anne can be seen caressing her bump in a stunning green ensemble and posing with her fiancé Andre.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces she is pregnant. Picture: @leighannepinnock via Instagram

Following the announcement, Leigh-Anne's friends, fans and colleagues immediately took to social media to congratulate her and Andre. Leigh-Anne's bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were some of the first to comment. Jade wrote: "love you so much. look at this family" and Perrie wrote: "I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! "

Stars including Alexandra Burke, Mabel and Stefflon Don have also commented on the post. Millie Bobby Brown wrote: "congrats. soooo happy for you guys." and Little Mix's longterm collaborator and co-writer Kamille wrote: "STILL CRYINGGGGGGGGG".

Leigh-Anne got engaged to Andre last May and the two stars have been together since 2016. Alongside her work in Little Mix, Leigh-Anne will make her acting debut in film Boxing Day this Christmas and she is also releasing the documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Power & Pop on May 13.

Congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre!